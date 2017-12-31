Victims of Istanbul nightclub attack remembered

ISTANBUL (AP) — Some 100 people have gathered outside an Istanbul nightclub to remember the victims of a deadly New Year's attack a year ago.

The group, holding carnations, observed a moment of silence Sunday.

Early on Jan. 1, 2017, an assailant shot his way into the Reina nightclub where hundreds were celebrating the New Year. Thirty-nine people were killed — mostly foreigners — and 79 wounded.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility.

Lead suspect Abdulkadir Masharipov was apprehended in a police operation after two weeks in hiding. He's on trial along with 56 others.

Security measures have been ramped up across Turkey for this New Year's Eve. In Istanbul alone, 37,000 officers are on duty, multiple streets have been closed to traffic and large vehicles barred from entering certain districts. Several New Year's Eve street parties were canceled on security grounds.