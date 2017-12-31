Nigeria north state says 5,247 Muslims dead from Boko Haram

YOLA, Nigeria (AP) — The Adamawa State chapter of Nigeria's Muslim Council says at least 5,247 Muslims have been killed in the past four years in the northern state because of Boko Haram.

A report presented Sunday adds that more than 5,100 Muslims in the state have been injured since 2013. The report was presented to the Adamawa governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Bindow, calling for more support for victims and reconstruction of places of worship and schools.

It also recommends increasing security and financial support to local defense groups assisting the military in the fight against Boko Haram.

The report says more than 12,700 properties, including houses, mosques, livestock and farm produce worth $220 million have been destroyed in the state.

The Nigeria-based Islamic extremists have killed more than 20,000 people in an eight-year insurgency.