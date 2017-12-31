A heartwarming embrace of a mother and son - Philippine Airlines crew member surprises his mom on flight home for Christmas

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- After spending 17 Christmases apart, Juan Paulo Fermin, a Philippine Airlines employee walked through the cabin of the New York-Manila Flight to give his parents as a Christmas surprise.

A video posted on Juan's facebook page shows the moment he walks out to meet his mom, who is a Bermuda resident. She was shocked to see her son on the flight.

The mother and son then share a hearty hug with tears of joy. He then moves to hug his father who was also on the flight.

Pureza Smith and her husband Gregory Smith were on their way to celebrate Christmas together with family in Cagayan de Oro City, Philippines, unaware that their son was a part of the crew flying home with them.

Pureza, who is 56 years old has been a resident in Bermuda for the last 17 years and has not been home for the last five years. She described the emotional moment as her "best Christmas gift ever."

Juan said in his Facebook Post,"Like when a sick loved one prompts a young man to become a doctor, or being with kids who haven't had the chance to read and write inspires one to teach; as a child, to me it was pretty simple: I wanted to fly my parents home."

"Today, after 16 Christmases apart — and unknown to my parents, I was actually part of the crew that was flying them home for Christmas. It's been a wonderful year for me — a year of dreams turning into reality, and this is definitely the cherry on top. Thank you, Philippine Airlines, for this amazing opportunity. Have a merry Christmas, everyone."