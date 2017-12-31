|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|29
|10
|.744
|—
|Toronto
|24
|10
|.706
|2½
|New York
|18
|18
|.500
|9½
|Philadelphia
|16
|19
|.457
|11
|Brooklyn
|13
|22
|.371
|14
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|20
|16
|.556
|—
|Miami
|19
|17
|.528
|1
|Charlotte
|13
|22
|.371
|6½
|Orlando
|12
|25
|.324
|8½
|Atlanta
|10
|26
|.278
|10
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|24
|12
|.667
|—
|Detroit
|20
|15
|.571
|3½
|Milwaukee
|19
|15
|.559
|4
|Indiana
|19
|17
|.528
|5
|Chicago
|13
|22
|.371
|10½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|25
|9
|.735
|—
|San Antonio
|25
|12
|.676
|1½
|New Orleans
|18
|18
|.500
|8
|Dallas
|12
|25
|.324
|14½
|Memphis
|11
|25
|.306
|15
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|22
|14
|.611
|—
|Oklahoma City
|20
|16
|.556
|2
|Denver
|19
|17
|.528
|3
|Portland
|18
|17
|.514
|3½
|Utah
|16
|21
|.432
|6½
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|29
|8
|.784
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|15
|19
|.441
|12½
|Phoenix
|14
|23
|.378
|15
|Sacramento
|12
|23
|.343
|16
|L.A. Lakers
|11
|23
|.324
|16½
___
|Friday's Games
Washington 121, Houston 103
Toronto 111, Atlanta 98
Brooklyn 111, Miami 87
Chicago 119, Indiana 107
Dallas 128, New Orleans 120
Milwaukee 97, Oklahoma City 95
Phoenix 111, Sacramento 101
Charlotte 111, Golden State 100
L.A. Clippers 121, L.A. Lakers 106
|Saturday's Games
Detroit 93, San Antonio 79
Miami 117, Orlando 111
New York 105, New Orleans 103
Atlanta 104, Portland 89
Utah 104, Cleveland 101
Golden State 141, Memphis 128
Philadelphia 107, Denver 102
|Sunday's Games
Chicago at Washington, 3:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Indiana, 5 p.m.
Brooklyn at Boston, 5:30 p.m.
Charlotte at L.A. Clippers, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Houston, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Sacramento, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Milwaukee at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Portland at Chicago, 8 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Portland at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Charlotte at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Memphis at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.