  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan to deport South Korean who burgled ruling party headquarters

Cho Jun-Ki to be freed and deported on Jan.5

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/12/31 15:30

South Korean burglar to be freed and deported on Jan.5. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The South Korean man who burgled the headquarters of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party in Taipei last August and stole NT$90,000 (US$3,000) will be released on January 5 and deported from the country, the Apple Daily reported Sunday.

Cho Jun Ki made a stopover in Taiwan on his way from Thailand to Japan and broke into the building, reportedly without knowing what it was, early on August 1. He took the money he could find and left the country for Japan the same day, reports said.

However, as Japanese immigration found out he had a record as a thief, it put Cho on the same flight back to Taiwan, which he reportedly reentered by jumping through a window to escape controls.

It wasn’t until August 6 that Cho was detained in the district of Wulai in New Taipei City.

Relatives reportedly had been planning to travel to Taiwan and pay a fine to get him out earlier, but that expectation did not materialize, leaving Cho to complain about the food in jail and the isolation, the Apple Daily reported.

On January 5, his prison term will come to an end and he will be released to be put on a flight to South Korea. As he is wanted in his native country for other cases, officials from South Korea are expected to fly over to Taiwan and accompany him all the way back to prevent another escape, the Apple Daily reported.
DPP
South Korea
burglary

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan and S. Korea agree to raise quotas for working holiday visas in 2018
2017/12/30 17:30
S. Korea inspects Hong Kong ship over N. Korean oil
2017/12/30 11:46
Flight delays at Incheon International Airport due to foggy conditions 
2017/12/24 14:57
Revisions to labor law likely to be passed early next year
2017/12/23 20:55
Labor union calls for criminal charges against enterprises causing overwork
2017/12/23 14:49