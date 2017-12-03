Farewell to the Year of the Rooster, Welcoming the Year of the ... Trump!?

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – With the arrival of 2018, people all over Asia are also preparing for the upcoming Lunar New Year and the end of the Year of the Rooster, which will officially end the night of Feb. 15.



Then from Feb. 16 the Year of the Dog will begin.

In the city of Taiyuan in China’s Shanxi province, a decorative image of a cartoon dog has grabbed people’s attention for its uncanny resemblance to a certain US President.

The 22-foot statue was erected recently as a decoration outside a shopping mall (but from photos appears to have been moved inside).



The instantly recognizable blond hair is paired with a stern, but admittedly cute, expression. With a glance at the finger raised to the air, one can almost imagine the US President mouthing out "the best."

Also causing speculation is the fact that US President Donald Trump was born under the sign of the dog in 1946, a zodiac sign which he reportedly shares with his predecessors George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton.



According to the report at thestandard.com, those born in the year of the dog are characteristically forthright and loyal, with a strong sense of justice.



They are said to be typically stubborn, irritable, and easily angered.



Does any of that sound familiar?



Of course, the resemblance to Donald Trump could be entirely coincidental, and people may just be imagining things.

Or maybe the designers are making a statement about the year ahead, and the influence Trump will have on the Year of the Dog?



Or it may just be a simple joke and a marketing idea making use of popular imagery in the world today.



(Image: Associated Press)