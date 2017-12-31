Indian superstar Rajinikanth joins politics in Tamil Nadu

NEW DELHI (AP) — Movie superstar Rajinikanth is entering politics in his southern Indian state.

The 67-year-old says he plans to launch his own party, calling it his duty.

The actor said Sunday to his cheering supporters his objective is to change the system and bring good governance to his native state of Tamil Nadu.

Rajinikanth is one of India's most popular stars and many of his 175-plus films since 1975 have broken box-office records, mostly in Tamil and Telugu languages.

Rajinikanth's political prospects appear bright following a huge political vacuum created by the death of Jayaram Jayalalithaa, an iconic political figure, and the near-retirement of 93-year-old Muthuvel Karunanidhi, the leader of the opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party.