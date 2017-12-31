|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Tampa Bay
|37
|27
|8
|2
|56
|139
|93
|16-3-1
|11-5-1
|7-2-0
|Washington
|40
|24
|13
|3
|51
|123
|113
|16-5-0
|8-8-3
|6-3-1
|New Jersey
|38
|22
|10
|6
|50
|121
|113
|12-5-3
|10-5-3
|3-4-0
|Boston
|37
|21
|10
|6
|48
|114
|94
|13-5-3
|8-5-3
|6-1-2
|Toronto
|39
|23
|14
|2
|48
|132
|112
|11-5-0
|12-9-2
|5-2-1
|Columbus
|39
|22
|14
|3
|47
|113
|109
|14-6-0
|8-8-3
|8-5-2
|N.Y. Rangers
|38
|20
|13
|5
|45
|120
|107
|15-6-3
|5-7-2
|6-4-3
|N.Y. Islanders
|38
|20
|14
|4
|44
|135
|133
|12-3-3
|8-11-1
|5-4-1
|Carolina
|38
|18
|13
|7
|43
|106
|114
|10-4-3
|8-9-4
|4-3-2
|Pittsburgh
|39
|19
|17
|3
|41
|110
|124
|12-6-1
|7-11-2
|6-3-0
|Philadelphia
|38
|16
|14
|8
|40
|106
|109
|8-7-4
|8-7-4
|1-0-4
|Florida
|38
|17
|16
|5
|39
|108
|121
|10-6-3
|7-10-2
|6-3-1
|Montreal
|39
|16
|19
|4
|36
|100
|122
|9-7-3
|7-12-1
|8-4-1
|Detroit
|37
|14
|16
|7
|35
|100
|118
|7-6-6
|7-10-1
|4-8-2
|Ottawa
|37
|12
|17
|8
|32
|98
|128
|7-7-5
|5-10-3
|3-6-2
|Buffalo
|38
|10
|20
|8
|28
|84
|126
|5-10-2
|5-10-6
|3-5-2
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Vegas
|36
|25
|9
|2
|52
|126
|103
|15-2-1
|10-7-1
|11-1-0
|Nashville
|38
|23
|10
|5
|51
|123
|104
|12-4-2
|11-6-3
|10-3-2
|Los Angeles
|39
|23
|11
|5
|51
|115
|91
|11-5-3
|12-6-2
|4-4-3
|Winnipeg
|39
|22
|11
|6
|50
|129
|110
|14-3-1
|8-8-5
|7-3-1
|St. Louis
|41
|24
|15
|2
|50
|119
|102
|13-8-0
|11-7-2
|6-4-1
|Dallas
|39
|21
|15
|3
|45
|116
|112
|13-4-1
|8-11-2
|7-9-0
|San Jose
|35
|20
|11
|4
|44
|98
|86
|12-6-2
|8-5-2
|8-2-3
|Minnesota
|39
|20
|16
|3
|43
|110
|113
|12-4-2
|8-12-1
|6-7-0
|Anaheim
|39
|17
|14
|8
|42
|104
|113
|9-8-3
|8-6-5
|4-3-4
|Chicago
|37
|18
|14
|5
|41
|109
|102
|10-5-2
|8-9-3
|4-6-2
|Calgary
|38
|18
|16
|4
|40
|104
|111
|9-11-0
|9-5-4
|6-5-1
|Colorado
|37
|18
|16
|3
|39
|117
|119
|11-7-1
|7-9-2
|4-5-1
|Edmonton
|38
|17
|18
|3
|37
|114
|121
|8-10-1
|9-8-2
|5-1-0
|Vancouver
|39
|16
|18
|5
|37
|106
|127
|7-11-3
|9-7-2
|4-7-1
|Arizona
|40
|9
|26
|5
|23
|92
|141
|4-13-1
|5-13-4
|1-5-3
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Friday's Games
Buffalo 4, New Jersey 3, OT
Detroit 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, SO
Philadelphia 5, Tampa Bay 3
Carolina 2, Pittsburgh 1
Ottawa 5, Columbus 4
Minnesota 4, Nashville 2
Winnipeg 4, N.Y. Islanders 2
Dallas 4, St. Louis 2
Colorado 4, Toronto 3, OT
Chicago 4, Edmonton 3, OT
Anaheim 2, Calgary 1
|Saturday's Games
Boston 5, Ottawa 0
Washington 5, New Jersey 2
Florida 2, Montreal 0
Nashville 3, Minnesota 0
St. Louis 3, Carolina 2
Los Angeles 4, Vancouver 3
|Sunday's Games
Toronto at Vegas, 3:30 p.m.
Arizona at Anaheim, 4 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Dallas, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Calgary, 9 p.m.
|Monday's Games
N.Y. Rangers vs. Buffalo at Citi Field, 1 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Washington at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
New Jersey at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Florida at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Columbus at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.
Nashville at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Anaheim at Vancouver, 10 p.m.