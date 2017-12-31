  1. Home
By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/12/31 11:37
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 37 27 8 2 56 139 93
Boston 37 21 10 6 48 114 94
Toronto 39 23 14 2 48 132 112
Florida 38 17 16 5 39 108 121
Montreal 39 16 19 4 36 100 122
Detroit 37 14 16 7 35 100 118
Ottawa 37 12 17 8 32 98 128
Buffalo 38 10 20 8 28 84 126
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 40 24 13 3 51 123 113
New Jersey 38 22 10 6 50 121 113
Columbus 39 22 14 3 47 113 109
N.Y. Rangers 38 20 13 5 45 120 107
N.Y. Islanders 38 20 14 4 44 135 133
Carolina 38 18 13 7 43 106 114
Pittsburgh 39 19 17 3 41 110 124
Philadelphia 38 16 14 8 40 106 109
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Nashville 38 23 10 5 51 123 104
Winnipeg 39 22 11 6 50 129 110
St. Louis 41 24 15 2 50 119 102
Dallas 39 21 15 3 45 116 112
Minnesota 39 20 16 3 43 110 113
Chicago 37 18 14 5 41 109 102
Colorado 37 18 16 3 39 117 119
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 36 25 9 2 52 126 103
Los Angeles 38 22 11 5 49 111 88
San Jose 35 20 11 4 44 98 86
Anaheim 39 17 14 8 42 104 113
Calgary 38 18 16 4 40 104 111
Edmonton 38 17 18 3 37 114 121
Vancouver 38 16 17 5 37 103 123
Arizona 40 9 26 5 23 92 141

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Buffalo 4, New Jersey 3, OT

Detroit 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, SO

Philadelphia 5, Tampa Bay 3

Carolina 2, Pittsburgh 1

Ottawa 5, Columbus 4

Minnesota 4, Nashville 2

Winnipeg 4, N.Y. Islanders 2

Dallas 4, St. Louis 2

Colorado 4, Toronto 3, OT

Chicago 4, Edmonton 3, OT

Anaheim 2, Calgary 1

Saturday's Games

Boston 5, Ottawa 0

Washington 5, New Jersey 2

Florida 2, Montreal 0

Nashville 3, Minnesota 0

St. Louis 3, Carolina 2

Los Angeles at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Toronto at Vegas, 3:30 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 4 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Dallas, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

N.Y. Rangers vs. Buffalo at Citi Field, 1 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Washington at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

New Jersey at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Florida at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Nashville at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at Vancouver, 10 p.m.