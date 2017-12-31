  1. Home
National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/12/31 11:29
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 29 10 .744
Toronto 24 10 .706
New York 18 18 .500
Philadelphia 15 19 .441 11½
Brooklyn 13 22 .371 14
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 20 16 .556
Miami 19 17 .528 1
Charlotte 13 22 .371
Orlando 12 25 .324
Atlanta 10 26 .278 10
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 24 12 .667
Detroit 20 15 .571
Milwaukee 19 15 .559 4
Indiana 19 17 .528 5
Chicago 13 22 .371 10½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 25 9 .735
San Antonio 25 12 .676
New Orleans 18 18 .500 8
Dallas 12 25 .324 14½
Memphis 11 24 .314 14½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 22 14 .611
Oklahoma City 20 16 .556 2
Denver 19 16 .543
Portland 18 17 .514
Utah 16 21 .432
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 28 8 .778
L.A. Clippers 15 19 .441 12
Phoenix 14 23 .378 14½
Sacramento 12 23 .343 15½
L.A. Lakers 11 23 .324 16

___

Friday's Games

Washington 121, Houston 103

Toronto 111, Atlanta 98

Brooklyn 111, Miami 87

Chicago 119, Indiana 107

Dallas 128, New Orleans 120

Milwaukee 97, Oklahoma City 95

Phoenix 111, Sacramento 101

Charlotte 111, Golden State 100

L.A. Clippers 121, L.A. Lakers 106

Saturday's Games

Detroit 93, San Antonio 79

Miami 117, Orlando 111

New York 105, New Orleans 103

Atlanta 104, Portland 89

Utah 104, Cleveland 101

Memphis at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Denver, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Chicago at Washington, 3:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Indiana, 5 p.m.

Brooklyn at Boston, 5:30 p.m.

Charlotte at L.A. Clippers, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Houston, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Sacramento, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Milwaukee at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Portland at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Portland at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Charlotte at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Memphis at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.