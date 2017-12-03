There are 1.2 million unoccupied homes in Taiwan, says Ministry of Interior

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The number of vacant houses is on the rise in Taiwan, with a reported increase of 1.36 percent compared to a decade ago, according to a government report.

The data was part of a regular analysis carried out every decade by the Ministry of the Interior’s Construction and Planning Administration.

Currently the number of vacant homes in Taiwan is estimated to be about 1.2 million. That amounts to about 14 percent of 8.5 million homes nationwide being unoccupied.

Over 70 percent of the 1.2 million vacant homes are concentrated in the six large municipalities of Taiwan; New Taipei (18.62 percent), Kaohsiung (12.38 percent), Taichung (11.65 percent), Taipei (11.09 percent), Taoyuan (9.36 percent), and Tainan (7.92 percent).

The numbers translate to an increase of around 240,000 vacant residential properties in New Taipei. The other municipalities have all seen increases of between 100,000 and 150,000 empty units.

The overall increase over the past decade amounts to a 1.36 percent increase in the total number of empty houses in Taiwan, reports Liberty Times.

Data also suggests the number of residents occupying a single household has decreased from an average of three to five persons a decade ago, to the current average of between two and four.

While the study was not specifically meant to analyze population demographics, data did include information on the age distribution of residents in Taiwan, with 40 percent reported as over the age of 65, and 30 percent reported as teenagers.



Eleven percent of all residents sampled reported that they were physically disabled in some manner.

The study was carried out in April through July of 2016, with a sample size of 17,705 homes.