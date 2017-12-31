  1. Home
National Hockey League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/12/31 10:50
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 37 27 8 2 56 139 93
Washington 40 24 13 3 51 123 113
New Jersey 38 22 10 6 50 121 113
Boston 37 21 10 6 48 114 94
Toronto 39 23 14 2 48 132 112
Columbus 39 22 14 3 47 113 109
N.Y. Rangers 38 20 13 5 45 120 107
N.Y. Islanders 38 20 14 4 44 135 133
Carolina 37 18 12 7 43 104 111
Pittsburgh 39 19 17 3 41 110 124
Philadelphia 38 16 14 8 40 106 109
Florida 38 17 16 5 39 108 121
Montreal 39 16 19 4 36 100 122
Detroit 37 14 16 7 35 100 118
Ottawa 37 12 17 8 32 98 128
Buffalo 38 10 20 8 28 84 126
WESTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 36 25 9 2 52 126 103
Winnipeg 39 22 11 6 50 129 110
Nashville 37 22 10 5 49 120 104
Los Angeles 38 22 11 5 49 111 88
St. Louis 40 23 15 2 48 116 100
Dallas 39 21 15 3 45 116 112
San Jose 35 20 11 4 44 98 86
Minnesota 38 20 15 3 43 110 110
Anaheim 39 17 14 8 42 104 113
Chicago 37 18 14 5 41 109 102
Calgary 38 18 16 4 40 104 111
Colorado 37 18 16 3 39 117 119
Edmonton 38 17 18 3 37 114 121
Vancouver 38 16 17 5 37 103 123
Arizona 40 9 26 5 23 92 141

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Buffalo 4, New Jersey 3, OT

Detroit 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, SO

Philadelphia 5, Tampa Bay 3

Carolina 2, Pittsburgh 1

Ottawa 5, Columbus 4

Minnesota 4, Nashville 2

Winnipeg 4, N.Y. Islanders 2

Dallas 4, St. Louis 2

Colorado 4, Toronto 3, OT

Chicago 4, Edmonton 3, OT

Anaheim 2, Calgary 1

Saturday's Games

Boston 5, Ottawa 0

Washington 5, New Jersey 2

Florida 2, Montreal 0

Minnesota at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Carolina at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Toronto at Vegas, 3:30 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 4 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Dallas, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

N.Y. Rangers vs. Buffalo at Citi Field, 1 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Washington at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

New Jersey at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Florida at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Nashville at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at Vancouver, 10 p.m.