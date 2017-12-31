All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 37 27 8 2 56 139 93 16-3-1 11-5-1 7-2-0 Washington 40 24 13 3 51 123 113 16-5-0 8-8-3 6-3-1 New Jersey 38 22 10 6 50 121 113 12-5-3 10-5-3 3-4-0 Toronto 39 23 14 2 48 132 112 11-5-0 12-9-2 5-2-1 Columbus 39 22 14 3 47 113 109 14-6-0 8-8-3 8-5-2 Boston 36 20 10 6 46 109 94 13-5-3 7-5-3 5-1-2 N.Y. Rangers 38 20 13 5 45 120 107 15-6-3 5-7-2 6-4-3 N.Y. Islanders 38 20 14 4 44 135 133 12-3-3 8-11-1 5-4-1 Carolina 37 18 12 7 43 104 111 10-4-3 8-8-4 4-3-2 Pittsburgh 39 19 17 3 41 110 124 12-6-1 7-11-2 6-3-0 Philadelphia 38 16 14 8 40 106 109 8-7-4 8-7-4 1-0-4 Florida 37 16 16 5 37 106 121 9-6-3 7-10-2 5-3-1 Montreal 38 16 18 4 36 100 120 9-7-3 7-11-1 8-3-1 Detroit 37 14 16 7 35 100 118 7-6-6 7-10-1 4-8-2 Ottawa 36 12 16 8 32 98 123 7-6-5 5-10-3 3-5-2 Buffalo 38 10 20 8 28 84 126 5-10-2 5-10-6 3-5-2 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 36 25 9 2 52 126 103 15-2-1 10-7-1 11-1-0 Winnipeg 39 22 11 6 50 129 110 14-3-1 8-8-5 7-3-1 Nashville 37 22 10 5 49 120 104 11-4-2 11-6-3 9-3-2 Los Angeles 38 22 11 5 49 111 88 11-5-3 11-6-2 3-4-3 St. Louis 40 23 15 2 48 116 100 12-8-0 11-7-2 6-4-1 Dallas 39 21 15 3 45 116 112 13-4-1 8-11-2 7-9-0 San Jose 35 20 11 4 44 98 86 12-6-2 8-5-2 8-2-3 Minnesota 38 20 15 3 43 110 110 12-4-2 8-11-1 6-6-0 Anaheim 39 17 14 8 42 104 113 9-8-3 8-6-5 4-3-4 Chicago 37 18 14 5 41 109 102 10-5-2 8-9-3 4-6-2 Calgary 38 18 16 4 40 104 111 9-11-0 9-5-4 6-5-1 Colorado 37 18 16 3 39 117 119 11-7-1 7-9-2 4-5-1 Edmonton 38 17 18 3 37 114 121 8-10-1 9-8-2 5-1-0 Vancouver 38 16 17 5 37 103 123 7-10-3 9-7-2 4-6-1 Arizona 40 9 26 5 23 92 141 4-13-1 5-13-4 1-5-3

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Buffalo 4, New Jersey 3, OT

Detroit 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, SO

Philadelphia 5, Tampa Bay 3

Carolina 2, Pittsburgh 1

Ottawa 5, Columbus 4

Minnesota 4, Nashville 2

Winnipeg 4, N.Y. Islanders 2

Dallas 4, St. Louis 2

Colorado 4, Toronto 3, OT

Chicago 4, Edmonton 3, OT

Anaheim 2, Calgary 1

Saturday's Games

Washington 5, New Jersey 2

Boston at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Florida, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Carolina at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Toronto at Vegas, 3:30 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 4 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Dallas, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

N.Y. Rangers vs. Buffalo at Citi Field, 1 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Washington at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

New Jersey at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Florida at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Nashville at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at Vancouver, 10 p.m.