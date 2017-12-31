Lukaku carried off as Man United draws 3rd straight game

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Romelu Lukaku was carried off on a stretcher after a clash of heads during Manchester United's 0-0 draw at home to Southampton on Saturday, extending the team's miserable run of form over the busy Christmas period in the Premier League.

The United striker was wearing an oxygen mask as he left the field at Old Trafford in the 14th minute, having fallen to the ground when Southampton defender Wesley Hoedt's head went into the back of Lukaku's head in an aerial challenge.

United took a while to regroup after losing its main striker and struggled to open up a visiting defense that produced an embarrassing display in conceding five goals against Tottenham four days earlier.

It was a third straight draw in a week for United, which was held 2-2 at Leicester and then drew at home against Burnley by the same score.

United dropped to third place behind Chelsea and slipped 14 points adrift of leader Manchester City, whose game in hand is against Crystal Palace on Sunday. Its main task might now be holding onto a place in the top four.