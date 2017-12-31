Salah double inspires Liverpool to 2-1 win over Leicester

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Mohamed Salah scored twice to match Roger Hunt's club record for goals scored before the turn of the year as Liverpool came from behind to beat Leicester 2-1 in the Premier League on Saturday.

Salah's second-half double took his tally for the season to 23 goals, the same as Hunt had in the 1961-62 campaign. Seventeen of the Egypt forward's goals have come in the league.

With defender Virgil van Dijk — recently signed for $100 million — watching in the directors' box, Liverpool had been trailing to a third-minute goal by Jamie Vardy, who scored for the fifth straight match against the Reds.

Joel Matip, who might end up losing his place to Van Dijk, made a pass that was picked up by Leicester's Vicente Iborra and the midfielder slid a ball inside left back Andrew Robertson. Riyad Mahrez had plenty of time to square for Vardy to fire into an empty net.

Salah had four decent chances before equalizing eight minutes into the second half, running onto Sadio Mane's back-heel and holding off Christian Fuchs and Daniel Amartey to pick his spot beyond goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

He grabbed the winner in the 76th after another backheel, this time from James Milner. Salah turned Harry Maguire before beating Schmeichel inside his near post for his 17th goal in his last 17 appearances.

Liverpool stayed in fourth place after 21 games.