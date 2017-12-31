Dutch head to Winter Games led by Kramer and Wust

BRUSSELS (AP) — Olympic champions Sven Kramer and Ireen Wust are leading a strong Dutch team to the speedskating oval in South Korea.

After five days of qualifying, it is clear that the Dutch might not be as all-powerful as they were four years ago in Sochi, but it will be extremely tough to keep them off the top of the speedskating medal table at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Triple Olympic champion Kramer will be going for his third 5,000-meter gold in a row and try to finally add a 10,000 title. He will also be seeking to push the Dutch pursuit team to a second gold in a row.

Wust, already a four-time champion, also has her sights set on at least three more golds, with the 1,500, 3,000 and team pursuit topping her list.