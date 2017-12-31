New California laws cover immigration, marijuana, education

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California state lawmakers in 2017 passed nearly 900 laws then signed by Gov. Jerry Brown, most of them taking effect Monday.

One makes California a sanctuary state in response to the Trump administration's immigration crackdown.

And while sales of recreational marijuana will become legal under a 2016 voter initiative, it will be illegal to take and drive or carry open containers of cannabis while behind the wheel.

Another law aims to make getting a college education more affordable, while several try to help ex-convicts get jobs.

The minimum wage goes up, smaller businesses must offer unpaid maternity and paternity leave, and drug companies will now have to give warning before big price increases.

Schools can't engage in "lunch shaming" by denying students lunch because their parents haven't paid meal fees.