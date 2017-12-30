Egypt says 3 militants killed in Giza shootout

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt's Interior Ministry says it has killed three members of a militant group it considers a splinter of the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood group.

Saturday's statement by the ministry says the militants, belonging to the Hasm movement, were killed in an exchange of fire during a raid on their hideout in Giza. It added that 10 other members of the group were arrested in other raids.

The militants, the ministry says, were planning attacks targeting the Coptic celebrations of Christmas on Jan.7.

Hasm routinely targets security personnel. Militant attacks have surged in Egypt since the military's 2013 ouster of an elected Islamist president.

On Friday, a shootout outside Cairo church and at a nearby store killed at least nine in an attack claimed by the extremist Islamic State group.