Sun Moon Lake in central Taiwan debuts transparent cable cars ahead of New Year’s Eve party

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)-- The Sun Moon Lake Ropeway debuted transparent cable cars on Friday, providing panoramic views of the scenic lake area below.

The ropeway is a scenic gondola cable car service that connects Sun Moon Lake with the Formosa Aboriginal Culture Village theme park.

The ropeway is 1,877 meters long and its highest pylon is situated 1,044 meters above sea level. The ropeway has 86 cable cars in five colors, of which the 22 green cable cars are transparent.

The Sun Moon Lake National Scenic Area Administration also recommended a two-day itinerary for New Year revelers.

The agency recommended revelers to have afternoon tea at the Chapel of Christ in Shueishe and then take a walk along the Hanbi Trail or cycle around the lake on Sunday before going to Shueishe Meihe Garden and Ita Thao Pier to enjoy the Sun Moon Lake New Year's Eve Fireworks Party, which will feature 8 minutes of fireworks.

And on the morning of New Year's Day, go to Jinlong Mountain for watching the first sunrise of the new year, the agency said.

Located in Yuchih Township, Nantou County, Jinlong Mountain is a famous spot for admiring the seas of clouds in the mountains and sunrise in central Taiwan.