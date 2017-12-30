  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Sun Moon Lake in central Taiwan debuts transparent cable cars ahead of New Year’s Eve party

The Sun Moon Lake Ropeway debuted transparent cable cars on Friday, providing panoramic views of the scenic lake area below

By George Liao,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/12/30 22:22

The Sun Moon Lake Ropeway debuted transparent cable cars on Friday, providing panoramic views of the scenic lake area below (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)-- The Sun Moon Lake Ropeway debuted transparent cable cars on Friday, providing panoramic views of the scenic lake area below.   

The ropeway is a scenic gondola cable car service that connects Sun Moon Lake with the Formosa Aboriginal Culture Village theme park.  

The ropeway is 1,877 meters long and its highest pylon is situated 1,044 meters above sea level. The ropeway has 86 cable cars in five colors, of which the 22 green cable cars are transparent.  

The Sun Moon Lake National Scenic Area Administration also recommended a two-day itinerary for New Year revelers. 

The agency recommended revelers to have afternoon tea at the Chapel of Christ in Shueishe and then take a walk along the Hanbi Trail or cycle around the lake on Sunday before going to Shueishe Meihe Garden and Ita Thao Pier to enjoy the Sun Moon Lake New Year's Eve Fireworks Party, which will feature 8 minutes of fireworks.  

And on the morning of New Year's Day, go to Jinlong Mountain for watching the first sunrise of the new year, the agency said.

Located in Yuchih Township, Nantou County, Jinlong Mountain is a famous spot for admiring the seas of clouds in the mountains and sunrise in central Taiwan.
Sun Moon Lake Ropeway
Sun Moon Lake
transparent cable cars

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan Mobile Fireworks Concert at Sun Moon Lake in central Taiwan to take place Oct. 21
2017/09/27 16:35
Nearly 20,000 people participate in Sun Moon Lake swim in central Taiwan
2017/09/24 11:02
Taiwan power plants cause Sun Moon Lake level to drop
2017/08/16 17:59
Sun Moon Lake makes travel website's top 8 cycle paths
2017/01/22 17:33