President dines at Mos Burger in Taipei to show support for its pay hikes

TAIPEI (CNA) -- President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) got breakfast at a Mos Burger in Taipei with her aides Saturday to show support for the fast-food chain's decision to give its employees a raise, she wrote on her Facebook page.



In the post, Tsai said she wanted to treat her aides to breakfast after her year-end press conference on Friday, and when no one could decide where to go, she suggested Mos Burger to support the chain's move to raise wages.



Mos Burger announced on Dec. 26 that it will give its employees average pay hikes of 4.2 percent, including 5.3 percent hikes for part-time workers to NT$140 (US$4.7) per hour, starting Jan. 1, 2018.



The pay raise coincides with new minimum wage standards that will also take effect nationwide on the first day of 2018 and boost the hourly minimum wage to NT$140 and the monthly minimum wage to NT$22,000.



According to Ministry of Labor estimates, approximately 2.05 million people will benefit from the increase in the minimum wage.



Tsai recently noted that her ideal figure would be a monthly minimum of NT$30,000, even though she rejected the idea when one of her opponents in the 2016 presidential election -- Eric Chu (朱立倫) of Kuomintang -- proposed raising the minimum wage to NT$30,000 over four years to boost the economy.