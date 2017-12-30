Videos show Egyptian church gunman confidently walking away

Relatives of Coptic Christians grieve as during the funeral service of victims of the attacked on Mar Mina church in Cairo, Egypt, Friday, Dec. 29, 20
A relative of a of a Coptic Christian, who was killed during the attack on Mar Mina church, grieves during the funeral service of the victims in Cairo
Relatives of Coptic Christians grieve as they carry the coffin of Nermin Sadek, one of the victims of the militants attack on Mar Mina church, during
A policeman stands guard in front of Mar Mina church, in Helwan, Cairo, Egypt, Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, where several people have been killed in a shoot
A boy watches the site of Mar Mina church, in Helwan, Cairo, Egypt, Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, where several people have been killed in a shootout outside
People film bullet holes on the police booth outside Mar Mina church, in Helwan, Cairo, Egypt, Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, where several people have been k
A boy watches the front of Mar Mina church, in Helwan, Cairo, Egypt, Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, where several people have been killed in a shootout outsid
Priest David, the head of Mar Mina church, is greeted by people outside the chruch, in Helwan, Cairo, Egypt, Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, where at least 10
Bullets holes are seen on the police booth outside Mar Mina church, in Helwan, Cairo, Egypt, Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, where at least 10 people, includin
CAIRO (AP) — Video clips circulating on social media show the gunman who opened fire outside an Egyptian church and a nearby store owned by a Copt in an attack that killed at least nine people as he leisurely walked on a residential street unchallenged for nearly 10 minutes. He stops only occasionally to shoot at his pursuers before he is shot himself.
The sight of the gunman showing an assassin's calm contrasted with the self-congratulatory mood in which the pro-government media basked on Saturday, with their coverage focused on how police have "successfully" prevented the Islamic State gunman from breaking into the church and using an explosive device said to have been found on him.
The videos, making the rounds Saturday, drew a flood of critical comments about the police's handling of the shooting.