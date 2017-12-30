Woman proposes to her boyfriend facing amputation in New Taipei 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A Taiwanese man, recently in an auto accident and awaiting amputation suggested to his long time girlfriend that they should break up. In response, she burst into his hospital room dressed as a bride, holding a bouquet of flowers and proposed to him.

The woman, according to a video posted to a romance-focused Facebook channel, said they had originally planned to get married in the year 2018 but unfortunately her boyfriend met with a serious car accident and the doctors said his treatment would likely require amputation.

The man, not wanting to become a burden to his girlfriend, suggested they separate but the girl, determined to marry her boyfriend entered his room in the hospital dressed as a bride with a bouquet of flowers in her hand.

"If you will take me as your wife, then you will accept these flowers," said the woman as reported by the Shanghaiist.

The man accepted the flowers and replied,"I will do everything I can to get better, and keep hold of your hand for the rest of my life." He then embraced her in his arms, and with tears of joy in her eyes the woman kissed her boyfriend.



Screen grabs from Youtube