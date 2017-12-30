Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, December 30, 2017

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partial sunshine;31;25;A passing shower;31;24;SW;10;76%;66%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny, nice;26;17;Sunny and delightful;25;16;NW;5;68%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny;14;6;A shower in spots;14;5;NNW;15;77%;79%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;18;10;Mostly cloudy;19;13;SW;8;73%;25%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain and drizzle;13;8;Rain, breezy, mild;12;5;SW;37;89%;87%;0

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy;-7;-9;Mostly cloudy;-2;-5;NNE;15;77%;81%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny, nice and warm;18;4;Mostly sunny;18;5;SSE;10;37%;0%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Increasing clouds;-7;-13;Partly sunny;-9;-21;ESE;10;98%;0%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny, humid;33;23;Partly sunny, humid;34;24;NNE;8;66%;56%;13

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;14;5;Abundant sunshine;13;5;NNW;14;64%;1%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;A shower;22;16;Cloudy;24;18;WNW;17;50%;55%;7

Baghdad, Iraq;Warm with clearing;22;10;Sunlit and pleasant;24;13;SE;16;42%;15%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers and t-storms;30;24;A t-storm in spots;30;24;SE;10;80%;77%;3

Bangalore, India;Sun and clouds;27;15;Partly sunny;28;15;ESE;7;53%;1%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Partial sunshine;31;23;Mostly sunny, nice;32;21;ENE;14;56%;27%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny, nice;19;7;Some sun;16;8;W;17;67%;0%;2

Beijing, China;Fog, freezing early;5;-7;Partly sunny;4;-6;NNW;10;19%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun;6;-2;Decreasing clouds;9;-1;SE;7;57%;22%;2

Berlin, Germany;A little p.m. rain;8;4;A little p.m. rain;12;7;SW;16;76%;88%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Rather cloudy;19;9;Mostly cloudy;19;9;NW;7;71%;70%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;27;19;A t-storm in spots;29;18;N;14;66%;66%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;A little p.m. rain;3;2;A shower in the a.m.;11;2;ESE;11;85%;63%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A touch of rain;12;10;Periods of rain;12;5;SW;28;75%;86%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Cooler;6;-1;Becoming cloudy;7;-1;WSW;12;57%;5%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Turning out cloudy;4;0;A shower in the a.m.;8;2;SSW;9;83%;59%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny and hot;35;21;A shower or two;26;19;ESE;20;57%;67%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;18;A t-storm or two;29;17;S;7;47%;87%;7

Busan, South Korea;Becoming cloudy;10;2;Abundant sunshine;9;-2;WNW;18;44%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sunshine;21;11;An afternoon shower;17;12;SW;18;50%;73%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and very warm;29;17;Cooler;21;16;W;24;73%;77%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Spotty showers;26;20;Spotty showers;27;21;ENE;5;68%;69%;3

Chennai, India;Some sun, a shower;30;21;Sunshine, pleasant;30;21;N;12;71%;27%;6

Chicago, United States;Colder;-14;-17;A few flurries;-10;-21;NW;14;67%;61%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Some brightening;32;23;Mostly cloudy;31;23;N;15;67%;15%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Occasional rain;4;1;Periods of rain;7;5;WSW;13;79%;75%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, nice;25;19;Partly sunny, nice;24;20;NNE;14;52%;0%;3

Dallas, United States;Cloudy, mist, chilly;7;-1;Freezing drizzle;2;-8;NNE;22;55%;58%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clearing;33;25;Partly sunny;32;25;NE;19;73%;40%;7

Delhi, India;Sunny and pleasant;22;8;Hazy sunshine;22;7;N;6;65%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;11;-10;Much colder;-5;-13;NE;12;81%;8%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;29;15;Hazy sun;28;17;NW;7;61%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;Afternoon showers;33;23;Some sun, a t-storm;32;23;ENE;6;70%;66%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;10;6;Clouds and sun;8;2;WSW;32;76%;27%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Increasing clouds;15;1;Mostly sunny, mild;15;-1;NNE;11;16%;0%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Brilliant sunshine;19;13;Mostly cloudy;18;11;W;20;83%;1%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;A little rain;19;15;Low clouds;18;13;NNE;10;64%;44%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;29;13;Mostly sunny;28;16;NNE;7;54%;43%;13

Havana, Cuba;Sun and some clouds;25;18;Mostly sunny;25;14;ENE;14;63%;4%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Cloudy;2;-1;Mostly cloudy;0;-1;SE;20;86%;71%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Some sun, pleasant;33;22;Partly sunny;33;22;NNE;9;60%;43%;4

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny, nice;23;14;Nice with sunshine;22;16;E;13;52%;5%;4

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, nice;27;20;Partly sunny;27;21;ENE;18;57%;10%;4

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;29;12;Sunny and beautiful;28;13;ESE;8;44%;0%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and delightful;22;5;Hazy sunshine;20;4;N;6;45%;0%;2

Istanbul, Turkey;A little rain;12;5;Rain and drizzle;8;4;SSW;11;84%;58%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;31;25;Morning showers;33;24;SSW;11;73%;81%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and less humid;29;23;Sunny and pleasant;29;23;N;12;59%;20%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Cloudy, a t-storm;24;15;Mostly sunny;29;14;NW;15;31%;28%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Increasing clouds;12;-6;Plenty of sunshine;11;-6;W;4;15%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and pleasant;28;11;Hazy sun;27;11;NNW;5;24%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Decreasing clouds;20;3;Mostly sunny;20;2;S;6;58%;6%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sun;33;18;Sunny and pleasant;31;15;NNW;23;30%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Inc. clouds;3;-1;Becoming cloudy;3;2;SW;12;62%;44%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;29;23;A shower in places;29;23;NNE;8;63%;78%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;30;22;A stray thunderstorm;29;23;SW;8;78%;76%;9

Kolkata, India;Sunny and pleasant;26;13;Hazy sun;26;14;NNW;9;62%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray thunderstorm;31;24;Showers and t-storms;31;24;NNE;4;80%;88%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;15;5;A t-storm in spots;15;5;WNW;12;67%;66%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly sunny, nice;32;23;Mostly sunny, nice;31;23;SSW;8;78%;1%;8

Lima, Peru;Mostly cloudy;23;19;Partly sunny;24;19;S;12;73%;29%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Sun and clouds;16;11;Mostly cloudy;16;8;NW;14;76%;25%;1

London, United Kingdom;Not as cool;13;9;A shower in spots;12;5;WSW;26;75%;73%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Increasing clouds;24;12;Clouds and sun, nice;21;11;ENE;7;48%;1%;2

Luanda, Angola;Nice with some sun;30;24;A shower;29;24;SSW;11;74%;66%;11

Madrid, Spain;Sun and clouds;15;6;Cooler;10;1;WNW;12;68%;44%;1

Male, Maldives;Decreasing clouds;30;27;Showers around;31;27;NE;14;64%;80%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;28;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;24;NNE;8;80%;84%;5

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;29;23;Clouds and sun, nice;30;23;ENE;10;64%;30%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Becoming cloudy;22;11;Pleasant and warmer;26;14;SSE;11;50%;19%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Periods of sun;22;8;Partial sunshine;22;9;NNE;6;36%;5%;5

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;25;14;Mostly sunny, nice;24;16;NNE;13;51%;10%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Low clouds breaking;1;-2;Morning snow showers;1;0;SW;15;72%;73%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Decreasing clouds;30;23;Sunny and pleasant;31;23;ENE;23;60%;2%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;33;19;A t-storm in spots;23;18;ESE;19;63%;56%;9

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy and very cold;-17;-24;Mostly sunny;-19;-25;W;8;62%;39%;2

Moscow, Russia;Snow and sleet;2;1;A little snow;2;-2;SSW;9;73%;59%;0

Mumbai, India;Sunny and nice;30;21;Hazy sun;31;20;NNE;11;46%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;28;13;Mostly sunny, nice;28;14;N;15;41%;30%;10

New York, United States;A bit of snow;-3;-9;Mostly sunny, breezy;-6;-13;NW;31;34%;6%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partial sunshine;17;9;A little rain;14;8;SSE;15;80%;75%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow;-6;-21;Much colder;-19;-23;SW;7;89%;17%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Turning cloudy;10;1;A touch of rain;11;3;W;10;68%;57%;3

Oslo, Norway;A bit of snow;-3;-6;Periods of snow;-2;-3;SE;7;82%;88%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy and very cold;-16;-25;Sunny, but very cold;-19;-28;WNW;19;60%;44%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm in spots;29;26;A t-storm in spots;30;26;E;10;76%;73%;12

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;29;24;A shower or t-storm;29;24;NW;10;80%;73%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm in spots;29;24;Cloudy with showers;29;24;ENE;12;84%;90%;4

Paris, France;Rain and drizzle;14;11;A little rain;13;5;WSW;25;61%;85%;0

Perth, Australia;Hot with sunshine;34;19;Plenty of sunshine;31;19;S;20;41%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;35;22;Partly sunny;32;21;NE;18;53%;35%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;24;A t-storm in spots;33;25;SE;11;73%;56%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;30;21;Nice with some sun;30;20;E;7;47%;52%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;A little p.m. rain;7;5;A shower in the a.m.;11;6;SSW;21;67%;67%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;A bit of p.m. snow;5;-8;Plenty of sunshine;2;-10;NW;11;47%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy with showers;17;11;Periods of rain;18;11;N;13;70%;88%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;21;10;Mostly cloudy;19;11;ESE;5;68%;5%;1

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;31;26;Partly sunny;31;26;ENE;13;66%;44%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny, chilly;-2;-5;Mostly cloudy, cold;-3;-7;NE;12;48%;3%;0

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy;3;-2;Snow to rain;1;0;S;15;86%;84%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A stray thunderstorm;29;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;24;WSW;12;73%;67%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;23;7;Sunny and nice;25;9;SE;8;32%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Clouds and sun;12;4;Increasing clouds;15;8;SE;9;82%;9%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;4;0;Snow;1;-2;SSE;10;69%;80%;0

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;15;9;Some sunshine;15;9;NNE;8;70%;1%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;24;18;A shower or t-storm;24;19;ENE;17;80%;70%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Not as hot;28;22;A shower in places;29;24;ESE;15;69%;46%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;25;17;Mostly sunny, nice;25;17;N;10;77%;20%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and delightful;25;2;Mostly sunny;24;1;E;6;12%;0%;6

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;31;15;Downpours;25;14;SW;9;63%;81%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;28;20;Partly sunny;28;21;N;9;71%;12%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Decreasing clouds;16;11;A couple of showers;14;6;NW;15;81%;72%;2

Seattle, United States;More clouds than sun;9;2;Plenty of sunshine;7;0;NE;13;75%;5%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Rain and snow shower;5;-1;Partly sunny;4;-6;NNW;12;51%;0%;2

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;11;4;Plenty of sunshine;10;3;NNE;15;53%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;30;26;Showers and t-storms;29;25;NW;11;82%;88%;2

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny, colder;4;-5;Mostly sunny;6;0;SW;9;63%;5%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;29;24;Partly sunny;29;24;ENE;17;66%;44%;4

Stockholm, Sweden;Low clouds;2;1;Mostly cloudy;3;1;SSE;8;90%;75%;0

Sydney, Australia;A shower or t-storm;31;21;A shower or two;25;21;NNE;20;70%;64%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly cloudy;21;16;A little rain;17;15;ENE;17;71%;66%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy;3;-2;Periods of sun;0;-1;SSE;15;78%;73%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clouds and sun;9;0;Partial sunshine;12;0;ENE;7;49%;0%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Increasing clouds;14;3;Mostly sunny, mild;14;4;N;10;74%;53%;2

Tehran, Iran;Clouds and sun, mild;15;7;Sunny and pleasant;17;7;NE;6;27%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Turning sunny;21;12;Mostly sunny;19;12;SW;13;50%;81%;3

Tirana, Albania;Clouds and sun;12;-1;Turning sunny;13;2;E;5;45%;4%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny, cool;10;2;Occasional rain;7;2;NNW;11;65%;58%;1

Toronto, Canada;Snow;-6;-20;Partly sunny, colder;-13;-19;NNW;17;73%;44%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;19;12;Plenty of sun;18;10;SW;16;71%;0%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;19;11;Sunshine and nice;20;10;SW;9;70%;0%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny and cold;-18;-28;Sunny, but cold;-16;-27;NNE;9;73%;44%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Winds subsiding;4;-2;Mostly sunny;5;-1;NNE;6;60%;0%;1

Vienna, Austria;A little p.m. rain;6;3;A shower in the a.m.;13;1;SE;14;66%;58%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny;31;18;Mostly sunny;28;15;ESE;12;47%;29%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Low clouds breaking;2;-2;Morning snow showers;2;1;SSW;16;65%;88%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun;3;-1;Cloudy with a shower;8;5;SW;15;92%;67%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;20;16;Mostly cloudy, windy;21;17;NNW;40;71%;62%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;33;23;Partly sunny, nice;32;21;NW;11;60%;44%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;7;-1;Mostly sunny;8;-1;NE;3;66%;60%;2

