Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, December 30, 2017

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partial sunshine;88;77;A passing shower;88;76;SW;6;76%;66%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny, nice;78;62;Sunny and delightful;77;61;NW;3;68%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny;57;43;A shower in spots;58;42;NNW;9;77%;79%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;65;51;Mostly cloudy;66;55;SW;5;73%;25%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain and drizzle;56;46;Rain, breezy, mild;54;41;SW;23;89%;87%;0

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy;19;17;Mostly cloudy;28;23;NNE;9;77%;81%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny, nice and warm;64;39;Mostly sunny;65;41;SSE;6;37%;0%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Increasing clouds;19;8;Partly sunny;15;-6;ESE;6;98%;0%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny, humid;92;74;Partly sunny, humid;94;74;NNE;5;66%;56%;13

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;58;41;Abundant sunshine;55;41;NNW;8;64%;1%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;A shower;72;60;Cloudy;75;65;WNW;10;50%;55%;7

Baghdad, Iraq;Warm with clearing;72;50;Sunlit and pleasant;75;55;SE;10;42%;15%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers and t-storms;85;74;A t-storm in spots;86;76;SE;6;80%;77%;3

Bangalore, India;Sun and clouds;80;58;Partly sunny;82;59;ESE;5;53%;1%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Partial sunshine;88;74;Mostly sunny, nice;89;70;ENE;9;56%;27%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny, nice;66;45;Some sun;61;47;W;10;67%;0%;2

Beijing, China;Fog, freezing early;41;19;Partly sunny;39;21;NNW;6;19%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun;42;29;Decreasing clouds;47;31;SE;4;57%;22%;2

Berlin, Germany;A little p.m. rain;46;40;A little p.m. rain;53;45;SW;10;76%;88%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Rather cloudy;66;49;Mostly cloudy;66;48;NW;4;71%;70%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;81;67;A t-storm in spots;83;65;N;9;66%;66%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;A little p.m. rain;37;35;A shower in the a.m.;51;35;ESE;7;85%;63%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A touch of rain;54;50;Periods of rain;54;41;SW;17;75%;86%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Cooler;43;30;Becoming cloudy;45;30;WSW;7;57%;5%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Turning out cloudy;39;33;A shower in the a.m.;46;35;SSW;5;83%;59%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny and hot;95;69;A shower or two;79;67;ESE;13;57%;67%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;65;A t-storm or two;85;63;S;5;47%;87%;7

Busan, South Korea;Becoming cloudy;50;35;Abundant sunshine;48;28;WNW;11;44%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sunshine;69;51;An afternoon shower;62;53;SW;11;50%;73%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and very warm;85;63;Cooler;71;60;W;15;73%;77%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Spotty showers;79;69;Spotty showers;80;69;ENE;3;68%;69%;3

Chennai, India;Some sun, a shower;86;69;Sunshine, pleasant;86;70;N;7;71%;27%;6

Chicago, United States;Colder;7;1;A few flurries;14;-5;NW;8;67%;61%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Some brightening;90;73;Mostly cloudy;88;73;N;9;67%;15%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Occasional rain;40;34;Periods of rain;44;40;WSW;8;79%;75%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, nice;77;67;Partly sunny, nice;76;67;NNE;8;52%;0%;3

Dallas, United States;Cloudy, mist, chilly;45;30;Freezing drizzle;36;18;NNE;14;55%;58%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clearing;91;78;Partly sunny;90;78;NE;12;73%;40%;7

Delhi, India;Sunny and pleasant;72;46;Hazy sunshine;72;45;N;3;65%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;51;15;Much colder;24;8;NE;8;81%;8%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;84;60;Hazy sun;82;63;NW;4;61%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;Afternoon showers;92;74;Some sun, a t-storm;89;74;ENE;4;70%;66%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;50;42;Clouds and sun;46;36;WSW;20;76%;27%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Increasing clouds;59;33;Mostly sunny, mild;58;30;NNE;7;16%;0%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Brilliant sunshine;65;56;Mostly cloudy;64;52;W;12;83%;1%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;A little rain;67;59;Low clouds;65;55;NNE;6;64%;44%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;84;56;Mostly sunny;82;60;NNE;4;54%;43%;13

Havana, Cuba;Sun and some clouds;78;64;Mostly sunny;76;58;ENE;9;63%;4%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Cloudy;36;31;Mostly cloudy;32;30;SE;12;86%;71%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Some sun, pleasant;91;71;Partly sunny;91;72;NNE;5;60%;43%;4

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny, nice;74;58;Nice with sunshine;71;60;E;8;52%;5%;4

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, nice;80;68;Partly sunny;81;69;ENE;11;57%;10%;4

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;84;53;Sunny and beautiful;83;56;ESE;5;44%;0%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and delightful;71;41;Hazy sunshine;68;40;N;4;45%;0%;2

Istanbul, Turkey;A little rain;54;42;Rain and drizzle;46;40;SSW;7;84%;58%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;88;76;Morning showers;91;76;SSW;7;73%;81%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and less humid;84;73;Sunny and pleasant;85;74;N;7;59%;20%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Cloudy, a t-storm;76;58;Mostly sunny;85;57;NW;9;31%;28%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Increasing clouds;54;21;Plenty of sunshine;52;22;W;3;15%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and pleasant;83;51;Hazy sun;80;52;NNW;3;24%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Decreasing clouds;68;37;Mostly sunny;69;36;S;4;58%;6%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sun;91;64;Sunny and pleasant;87;59;NNW;15;30%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Inc. clouds;38;30;Becoming cloudy;37;35;SW;8;62%;44%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;85;73;A shower in places;85;73;NNE;5;63%;78%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;87;72;A stray thunderstorm;84;73;SW;5;78%;76%;9

Kolkata, India;Sunny and pleasant;78;55;Hazy sun;78;57;NNW;6;62%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray thunderstorm;87;75;Showers and t-storms;87;75;NNE;3;80%;88%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;60;42;A t-storm in spots;59;42;WNW;7;67%;66%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly sunny, nice;90;73;Mostly sunny, nice;88;73;SSW;5;78%;1%;8

Lima, Peru;Mostly cloudy;74;66;Partly sunny;75;67;S;7;73%;29%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Sun and clouds;61;51;Mostly cloudy;60;47;NW;9;76%;25%;1

London, United Kingdom;Not as cool;56;49;A shower in spots;54;41;WSW;16;75%;73%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Increasing clouds;75;53;Clouds and sun, nice;70;53;ENE;5;48%;1%;2

Luanda, Angola;Nice with some sun;86;76;A shower;85;75;SSW;7;74%;66%;11

Madrid, Spain;Sun and clouds;59;42;Cooler;51;34;WNW;7;68%;44%;1

Male, Maldives;Decreasing clouds;87;81;Showers around;88;81;NE;9;64%;80%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;83;73;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;75;NNE;5;80%;84%;5

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;84;73;Clouds and sun, nice;87;73;ENE;6;64%;30%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Becoming cloudy;72;51;Pleasant and warmer;79;56;SSE;7;50%;19%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Periods of sun;71;46;Partial sunshine;71;48;NNE;4;36%;5%;5

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;76;57;Mostly sunny, nice;74;60;NNE;8;51%;10%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Low clouds breaking;33;28;Morning snow showers;34;32;SW;9;72%;73%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Decreasing clouds;86;74;Sunny and pleasant;87;74;ENE;14;60%;2%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;91;67;A t-storm in spots;73;64;ESE;12;63%;56%;9

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy and very cold;1;-11;Mostly sunny;-2;-14;W;5;62%;39%;2

Moscow, Russia;Snow and sleet;36;34;A little snow;36;28;SSW;6;73%;59%;0

Mumbai, India;Sunny and nice;86;69;Hazy sun;87;68;NNE;7;46%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;82;55;Mostly sunny, nice;83;58;N;10;41%;30%;10

New York, United States;A bit of snow;27;15;Mostly sunny, breezy;21;9;NW;19;34%;6%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partial sunshine;63;47;A little rain;58;47;SSE;9;80%;75%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow;22;-6;Much colder;-2;-10;SW;4;89%;17%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Turning cloudy;50;33;A touch of rain;52;37;W;6;68%;57%;3

Oslo, Norway;A bit of snow;27;21;Periods of snow;28;27;SE;4;82%;88%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy and very cold;3;-13;Sunny, but very cold;-3;-19;WNW;12;60%;44%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm in spots;85;78;A t-storm in spots;85;80;E;6;76%;73%;12

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;84;75;A shower or t-storm;84;75;NW;6;80%;73%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm in spots;83;76;Cloudy with showers;83;76;ENE;8;84%;90%;4

Paris, France;Rain and drizzle;57;52;A little rain;55;42;WSW;15;61%;85%;0

Perth, Australia;Hot with sunshine;93;66;Plenty of sunshine;88;66;S;13;41%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;94;72;Partly sunny;89;70;NE;11;53%;35%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;75;A t-storm in spots;91;76;SE;7;73%;56%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;87;69;Nice with some sun;86;68;E;5;47%;52%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;A little p.m. rain;44;41;A shower in the a.m.;52;44;SSW;13;67%;67%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;A bit of p.m. snow;41;18;Plenty of sunshine;35;14;NW;7;47%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy with showers;63;52;Periods of rain;64;52;N;8;70%;88%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;70;51;Mostly cloudy;67;51;ESE;3;68%;5%;1

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;87;78;Partly sunny;88;79;ENE;8;66%;44%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny, chilly;28;22;Mostly cloudy, cold;26;19;NE;8;48%;3%;0

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy;37;28;Snow to rain;34;33;S;9;86%;84%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A stray thunderstorm;85;78;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;75;WSW;7;73%;67%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;73;45;Sunny and nice;77;48;SE;5;32%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Clouds and sun;53;38;Increasing clouds;59;46;SE;5;82%;9%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;40;32;Snow;33;29;SSE;6;69%;80%;0

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;59;48;Some sunshine;59;48;NNE;5;70%;1%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;75;65;A shower or t-storm;76;66;ENE;10;80%;70%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Not as hot;82;72;A shower in places;84;75;ESE;9;69%;46%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;76;62;Mostly sunny, nice;76;62;N;6;77%;20%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and delightful;77;36;Mostly sunny;75;34;E;4;12%;0%;6

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;87;59;Downpours;77;57;SW;5;63%;81%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;82;69;Partly sunny;83;70;N;5;71%;12%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Decreasing clouds;61;51;A couple of showers;57;42;NW;9;81%;72%;2

Seattle, United States;More clouds than sun;48;35;Plenty of sunshine;44;31;NE;8;75%;5%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Rain and snow shower;42;29;Partly sunny;39;22;NNW;7;51%;0%;2

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;52;39;Plenty of sunshine;50;37;NNE;9;53%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;87;78;Showers and t-storms;84;77;NW;7;82%;88%;2

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny, colder;40;23;Mostly sunny;44;31;SW;6;63%;5%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;84;76;Partly sunny;85;75;ENE;11;66%;44%;4

Stockholm, Sweden;Low clouds;35;34;Mostly cloudy;37;35;SSE;5;90%;75%;0

Sydney, Australia;A shower or t-storm;88;69;A shower or two;76;70;NNE;13;70%;64%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly cloudy;70;60;A little rain;63;59;ENE;10;71%;66%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy;37;28;Periods of sun;31;30;SSE;10;78%;73%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clouds and sun;49;33;Partial sunshine;53;32;ENE;4;49%;0%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Increasing clouds;58;38;Mostly sunny, mild;57;39;N;6;74%;53%;2

Tehran, Iran;Clouds and sun, mild;58;44;Sunny and pleasant;63;45;NE;4;27%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Turning sunny;69;53;Mostly sunny;65;53;SW;8;50%;81%;3

Tirana, Albania;Clouds and sun;54;30;Turning sunny;56;35;E;3;45%;4%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny, cool;51;36;Occasional rain;44;36;NNW;7;65%;58%;1

Toronto, Canada;Snow;21;-5;Partly sunny, colder;8;-2;NNW;11;73%;44%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;65;53;Plenty of sun;65;51;SW;10;71%;0%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;66;52;Sunshine and nice;69;50;SW;6;70%;0%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny and cold;0;-18;Sunny, but cold;3;-16;NNE;5;73%;44%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Winds subsiding;39;28;Mostly sunny;41;31;NNE;4;60%;0%;1

Vienna, Austria;A little p.m. rain;42;37;A shower in the a.m.;56;34;SE;9;66%;58%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny;88;64;Mostly sunny;82;59;ESE;7;47%;29%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Low clouds breaking;35;28;Morning snow showers;35;34;SSW;10;65%;88%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun;38;31;Cloudy with a shower;46;40;SW;9;92%;67%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;68;61;Mostly cloudy, windy;70;62;NNW;25;71%;62%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;92;73;Partly sunny, nice;89;70;NW;7;60%;44%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;44;31;Mostly sunny;46;31;NE;2;66%;60%;2

