  1. Home
  2. World

Russia says it fully abides by UN sanctions on North Korea

The Russian Foreign Ministry is rejecting claims that Moscow has breached U.N. sanctions against North Korea

By  Associated Press
2017/12/30 19:57

The statement came in response to a report claiming that Russian tankers had transferred fuel to North Korean tankers (By Associated Press)

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian Foreign Ministry is rejecting claims that Moscow has breached U.N. sanctions against North Korea.

The ministry said in a statement carried Saturday by the state RIA Novosti news agency that Russia has “fully and strictly observed the sanctions regime.”

The statement came in response to a report claiming that Russian tankers had transferred fuel to North Korean tankers at sea over the past few months. Without mentioning any specifics, the Russian Foreign Ministry noted that resolutions by the United Nations Security Council have imposed limits on North Korea’s refined oil imports but haven’t banned it altogether.

The Council has unanimously approved several rounds of sanctions against North Korea over its missile tests and nuclear program, including a new tough U.N. resolution last weekend.
Russian Foreign Ministry
North Korea
U.N. sanctions against North Korea
United Nations Security Council

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan could be attacked under a second Korean War: expert
2017/12/29 18:59
One third of Americans approve of war with North Korea: poll
2017/12/29 16:54
Chinese leader Xi Jinping faces 5 challenges in 2018
2017/12/28 15:21
North Korea UN ambassador demands US prove ransomware claim
2017/12/27 13:25
N. Korea says it’s a ‘pipe dream’ that it will give up nukes
2017/12/25 17:39