Survey: Internet usage surges in Taiwan to 82.3 percent

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan internet usage by citizens over 12 years old has surged by 20 percent over the past 12 years according to recent reports, jumping from 62.7 percent to 82.3 percent from the years 2005 to 2017.



The results of surveys carried out by the National Development Council (NDC), released on Friday Dec. 29 revealed the huge leap in Taiwanese internet usage, reports CNA.

The years between surveys mark the turn from a previous generation of cell-phones, to the current smart-phone age, and with the expanding internet of things (IoT) the rate of internet usage in Taiwan is likely to climb even higher in the years ahead.

The survey indicated that household use of the internet rose 2.6 percent in 2017 from the previous year 2016.



Among the internet using population, more than 97 percent used wireless or mobile internet in 2017, which means that less than three percent of internet users restrict their internet use to landline connections at the home or office.



The increasing rates of wireless connectivity were also reflected in the number of people surveyed about owning a desktop computer. In 2016 the number was 74 people out of a hundred internet users, while in 2017 the number was 69 out of 100.

The survey was conducted from Aug. 22 to Sept. 29, with a sample size of 9,937 people. The NDC calculates 95 percent confidence, with an estimated margin of error of plus or minus one percent, reports CNA.





(Image: Unsplash User: freestocks.org)