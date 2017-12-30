10 spots for sunset spotting in Taipei recommended by Geotechnical Engineering Office

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—The Geotechnical Engineering Office (GEO), Public Works Department of Taipei City Government has recommended 10 spots for hiking and appreciating the beautiful sunset sceneries in Taipei City.

According to the GEO, the best hiking trails and locations for observing sunsets in Taipei include: Junjianyan Hiking Trail (Junjianyan) in Beitou District; Daluntoushan Hiking Trail (Chengfeng Fort) in Shilin District; Xiangshan Hiking Trail (The Six Giant Rocks & Photo-taking Platform) and Hushan Hiking Trail (9-5 Peak & Hushan Peak) in Xinyi District; Liyushan Hiking Trail (mountain top pavilion) and Zhongyongshan Hiking Trail (mountain top platform) in Neihu District; and Zhanghu Hiking Trail (Lingfeng Pavilion) and Denggao Hiking Trail (Wangyuan Pavilion) in Wenshan District.

The GEO said it recommended these 10 locations to offer people multiple choices to enjoy the magnificent sunsets in a relaxing and healthy way.

Situated in the Four Beasts Mountains near Taipei 101, Xiangshan and Hushan Hiking Trails have excellent views and favorable geographical positions and have always been among the hottest spots for people to view Taipei’s landscape.

When going to Maokong, located in Wenshan District, you can first take the Gondola up the mountain to enjoy the beautiful sceneries and refreshing tea with family and friends before you find the perfect timing to proceed to one of the two recommended spots for observing sunsets.

The Wangyuan Pavilion on Denggao Hiking Trail is located on a small stand-alone mountain top next to the Mingde Temple on Laoquan Street. It is only a 30-minute walk from the Maokong Gondola Station. Walking through cherry blossom trees along the two sides of the path, and you will arrive at the top within a few minutes to enjoy a great view of the beautiful night scenes and splendid fireworks.

Junjianyan in Beitou District and Chengfeng Fort in Shilin District provide not only beautiful scenery of sunsets but also a 360-degree panoramic view of the city.

The views from the peaks of Zhongyongshan and Liyushan in Neihu District are magnificent. Besides, the entrances of the hiking trails are right beside MRT Dahu Park Station, so it is quite easy to reach. Along the routes, you will pass by a number of famous temples, including: Bishan Temple, Jinlong Temple, Yuanjue Temple, etc. You can set out at about 3 p.m. from the MRT Dahu Park Station for a slow walk to the mountain top to enjoy the beautiful sunsets.

Traffic Information for Sunset Spotting

Sunset-spotting visitors at Xiangshan (photo courtesy of GEO)

A view of Taipei City from Hushan Peak (photo courtesy of GEO)

9-5 Peak, Hushan Hiking Trail, Xinyi District (photo courtesy of GEO)

A view of Taipei City from Lingfeng Pavilion (photo courtesy of GEO)

Junjianyan, Junjianyan Hiking Trail, Beitou District (photo courtesy of GEO)

Chengfeng Fort, Daluntoushan Hiking Trail, Shilin District (photo courtesy of GEO)

Mountain Top Pavilion, Liyushan Hiking Trail, Neihu District (photo courtesy of GEO)