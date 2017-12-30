Taiwan and S. Korea agree to raise quotas for working holiday visas in 2018

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) announced on Dec. 28 that the quotas for working holiday visas for Taiwanese and South Korean applicants would both be increased to 800 annually starting in 2018.

The reciprocal working holiday arrangement was settled between the Taiwanese and South Korean government in November, 2010 via the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

A South Korea working holiday visa issued to a Taiwanese applicant aged 17 to 30 is valid for 12 months, and provides for a variety of occupations with annual working hours less than 1,300.

Over the past six years, the number of applications from young adults from the two countries had continued to increase, said MOFA. The ministry added that the number of South Koreans applying for a working holiday visa in Taiwan was the highest among applicants of other nationalities.

As a result, both countries had agreed on the basis of reciprocity to increase quotas for working holiday visas from 600 to 800 per year, said MOFA.

MOFA said this was the second time the quota for working holiday visas had been raised since the establishment of the MOU.

Taiwanese young adults who are interested in applying for a working holiday visa in South Korea should visit Youth Taiwan or contact the Korean Mission in Taipei.