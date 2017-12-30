Come to Maokong, Taipei to appreciate flowers along Camphor Tree Trail during New Year holiday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—What else to do in Taipei besides participating in the New Year’s Eve party at Taipei 101 during the three-day New Year holiday? Taipei’s Geotechnical Engineering Office (GEO) has recommended people in Taipei to come to Maokong in the city’s Wenshan District to appreciate a sea of dull-ice flowers along the Camphor Tree Trail.

This easily accessible trail located beside the Maokong Gondola Station is very mild and hiker-friendly. With an ensemble of croaks from frogs along the trail, visitors can feel the tranquility and peacefulness.

The GEO said that the area where dull-ice flowers are blooming is about 1.5 hectares, and the views along the trail are wide open. In addition to dull-ice flowers, the trail is dotted with interesting artworks such as an oxcart, a waterwheel, and a bicycle that projects the image of a farming village, the agency added. Beside the Caiyun Pavilion (彩雲亭) in the sea of flowers are a few towering deciduous cypress trees, the leaves of which have been gradually changing colors from green to coffee, the GEO said, adding that walking on the trail will provide a relaxing and comforting experience.

GEO Industrial and Trail Section Chief Chen Yen-cheng (陳彥成) said that the dull-ice flowers were grown in batches on the fallow land beside the trail and therefore they will bloom in different times. The first batch of golden yellow dull-ice flowers is currently blossoming and the second batch of the blue variety will bloom around January 2018, so there are always dull-ice flowers to watch during this time of year, Chen said.

He urges members of the public to take public transportation, such as Taipei Metro, city bus or YouBike, to visit the trail.

(photo courtesy of GEO)

(photo courtesy of GEO)

(photo courtesy of GEO)

The deciduous cypress trees beside the Caiyun Pavilion (彩雲亭) (photo courtesy of GEO)

The area of blue dull-ice flowers, which will be blooming in January, 2018 (photo courtesy of GEO)