Australia vs. England 4th test scoreboard

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Scoreboard from the fourth Ashes cricket test between Australia and England which ended in a draw at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday:

Australia, 1st Innings 327 England, 1st Innings 491 Australia, 2nd Innings (Overnight 103-2)

Cameron Bancroft b Woakes 27

David Warner c Vince b Root 86

Usman Khawaja c Bairstow b Anderson 11

Steve Smith not out 102

Shaun Marsh c Bairstow b Broad 4

Mitchell Marsh not out 29

Extras: (b4) 4

TOTAL: (for four wickets) 263

Fall of wickets: 1-51, 2-65, 3-172, 4-178.

Overs: 124.2. Batting time: 569 minutes.

Did not bat: Tim Paine, Pat Cummins, Jackson Bird, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon.

Bowling: Jimmy Anderson 30-12-46-1, Stuart Broad 24-11-44-1, Chris Woakes 26-7-62-1, Tom Curran 20-6-53-0, Moeen Ali 13.2-2-32-0, Dawid Malan 8-1-21-0, Joe Root 3-2-1-1.

Toss: Australia.

Result: Match drawn

Series: Australia leads the five-match series 3-0.

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena, Sri Lanka, and Sundaram Ravi, India.

TV Umpire: Joel Wilson, West Indies. Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle, Sri Lanka.