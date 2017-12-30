  1. Home
National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/12/30 13:47
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 29 10 .744
Toronto 24 10 .706
New York 17 18 .486 10
Philadelphia 15 19 .441 11½
Brooklyn 13 22 .371 14
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 20 16 .556
Miami 18 17 .514
Charlotte 13 22 .371
Orlando 12 24 .333 8
Atlanta 9 26 .257 10½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 24 11 .686
Detroit 19 15 .559
Milwaukee 19 15 .559
Indiana 19 17 .528
Chicago 13 22 .371 11
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 25 9 .735
San Antonio 25 11 .694 1
New Orleans 18 17 .514
Dallas 12 25 .324 14½
Memphis 11 24 .314 14½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 22 14 .611
Oklahoma City 20 16 .556 2
Denver 19 16 .543
Portland 18 16 .529 3
Utah 15 21 .417 7
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 28 8 .778
L.A. Clippers 14 19 .424 12½
Phoenix 14 23 .378 14½
Sacramento 12 23 .343 15½
L.A. Lakers 11 22 .333 15½

___

Thursday's Games

Orlando 102, Detroit 89

Boston 99, Houston 98

Milwaukee 102, Minnesota 96

San Antonio 119, New York 107

Portland 114, Philadelphia 110

Friday's Games

Washington 121, Houston 103

Toronto 111, Atlanta 98

Brooklyn 111, Miami 87

Chicago 119, Indiana 107

Dallas 128, New Orleans 120

Milwaukee 97, Oklahoma City 95

Phoenix 111, Sacramento 101

Charlotte 111, Golden State 100

L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Miami at Orlando, 7 p.m.

New York at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Portland at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Utah, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Denver, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Chicago at Washington, 3:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Indiana, 5 p.m.

Brooklyn at Boston, 5:30 p.m.

Charlotte at L.A. Clippers, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Houston, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Sacramento, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Milwaukee at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Portland at Chicago, 8 p.m.