|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|29
|10
|.744
|—
|Toronto
|24
|10
|.706
|2½
|New York
|17
|18
|.486
|10
|Philadelphia
|15
|19
|.441
|11½
|Brooklyn
|13
|22
|.371
|14
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|20
|16
|.556
|—
|Miami
|18
|17
|.514
|1½
|Charlotte
|13
|22
|.371
|6½
|Orlando
|12
|24
|.333
|8
|Atlanta
|9
|26
|.257
|10½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|24
|11
|.686
|—
|Detroit
|19
|15
|.559
|4½
|Milwaukee
|19
|15
|.559
|4½
|Indiana
|19
|17
|.528
|5½
|Chicago
|13
|22
|.371
|11
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|25
|9
|.735
|—
|San Antonio
|25
|11
|.694
|1
|New Orleans
|18
|17
|.514
|7½
|Dallas
|12
|25
|.324
|14½
|Memphis
|11
|24
|.314
|14½
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|22
|14
|.611
|—
|Oklahoma City
|20
|16
|.556
|2
|Denver
|19
|16
|.543
|2½
|Portland
|18
|16
|.529
|3
|Utah
|15
|21
|.417
|7
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|28
|8
|.778
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|14
|19
|.424
|12½
|Phoenix
|14
|23
|.378
|14½
|Sacramento
|12
|23
|.343
|15½
|L.A. Lakers
|11
|22
|.333
|15½
|Thursday's Games
Orlando 102, Detroit 89
Boston 99, Houston 98
Milwaukee 102, Minnesota 96
San Antonio 119, New York 107
Portland 114, Philadelphia 110
|Friday's Games
Washington 121, Houston 103
Toronto 111, Atlanta 98
Brooklyn 111, Miami 87
Chicago 119, Indiana 107
Dallas 128, New Orleans 120
Milwaukee 97, Oklahoma City 95
Phoenix 111, Sacramento 101
Charlotte 111, Golden State 100
L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Miami at Orlando, 7 p.m.
New York at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Portland at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Utah, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Denver, 9 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Chicago at Washington, 3:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Indiana, 5 p.m.
Brooklyn at Boston, 5:30 p.m.
Charlotte at L.A. Clippers, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Houston, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Sacramento, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Milwaukee at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Portland at Chicago, 8 p.m.