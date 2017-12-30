All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 37 27 8 2 56 139 93 New Jersey 37 22 9 6 50 119 108 Washington 39 23 13 3 49 118 111 Toronto 39 23 14 2 48 132 112 Columbus 39 22 14 3 47 113 109 Boston 36 20 10 6 46 109 94 N.Y. Rangers 38 20 13 5 45 120 107 N.Y. Islanders 38 20 14 4 44 135 133 Carolina 37 18 12 7 43 104 111 Pittsburgh 39 19 17 3 41 110 124 Philadelphia 38 16 14 8 40 106 109 Florida 37 16 16 5 37 106 121 Montreal 38 16 18 4 36 100 120 Detroit 37 14 16 7 35 100 118 Ottawa 36 12 16 8 32 98 123 Buffalo 38 10 20 8 28 84 126 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 36 25 9 2 52 126 103 Winnipeg 39 22 11 6 50 129 110 Nashville 37 22 10 5 49 120 104 Los Angeles 38 22 11 5 49 111 88 St. Louis 40 23 15 2 48 116 100 Dallas 39 21 15 3 45 116 112 San Jose 35 20 11 4 44 98 86 Minnesota 38 20 15 3 43 110 110 Chicago 37 18 14 5 41 109 102 Calgary 37 18 15 4 40 103 109 Anaheim 38 16 14 8 40 102 112 Colorado 37 18 16 3 39 117 119 Edmonton 38 17 18 3 37 114 121 Vancouver 38 16 17 5 37 103 123 Arizona 40 9 26 5 23 92 141

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Florida 3, Philadelphia 2

Washington 4, Boston 3, SO

Tampa Bay 3, Montreal 1

Toronto 7, Arizona 4

Vegas 3, Los Angeles 2, OT

Vancouver 5, Chicago 2

San Jose 3, Calgary 2, SO

Friday's Games

Buffalo 4, New Jersey 3, OT

Detroit 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, SO

Philadelphia 5, Tampa Bay 3

Carolina 2, Pittsburgh 1

Ottawa 5, Columbus 4

Minnesota 4, Nashville 2

Winnipeg 4, N.Y. Islanders 2

Dallas 4, St. Louis 2

Colorado 4, Toronto 3, OT

Chicago 4, Edmonton 3, OT

Calgary at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Boston at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Florida, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Carolina at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Toronto at Vegas, 3:30 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 4 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Dallas, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 1 p.m.