|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|37
|27
|8
|2
|56
|139
|93
|New Jersey
|37
|22
|9
|6
|50
|119
|108
|Washington
|39
|23
|13
|3
|49
|118
|111
|Toronto
|38
|23
|14
|1
|47
|129
|108
|Columbus
|39
|22
|14
|3
|47
|113
|109
|Boston
|36
|20
|10
|6
|46
|109
|94
|N.Y. Rangers
|38
|20
|13
|5
|45
|120
|107
|N.Y. Islanders
|38
|20
|14
|4
|44
|135
|133
|Carolina
|37
|18
|12
|7
|43
|104
|111
|Pittsburgh
|39
|19
|17
|3
|41
|110
|124
|Philadelphia
|38
|16
|14
|8
|40
|106
|109
|Florida
|37
|16
|16
|5
|37
|106
|121
|Montreal
|38
|16
|18
|4
|36
|100
|120
|Detroit
|37
|14
|16
|7
|35
|100
|118
|Ottawa
|36
|12
|16
|8
|32
|98
|123
|Buffalo
|38
|10
|20
|8
|28
|84
|126
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|36
|25
|9
|2
|52
|126
|103
|Winnipeg
|39
|22
|11
|6
|50
|129
|110
|Nashville
|37
|22
|10
|5
|49
|120
|104
|Los Angeles
|38
|22
|11
|5
|49
|111
|88
|St. Louis
|40
|23
|15
|2
|48
|116
|100
|Dallas
|39
|21
|15
|3
|45
|116
|112
|San Jose
|35
|20
|11
|4
|44
|98
|86
|Minnesota
|38
|20
|15
|3
|43
|110
|110
|Chicago
|37
|18
|14
|5
|41
|109
|102
|Calgary
|37
|18
|15
|4
|40
|103
|109
|Anaheim
|38
|16
|14
|8
|40
|102
|112
|Colorado
|36
|17
|16
|3
|37
|113
|116
|Edmonton
|38
|17
|18
|3
|37
|114
|121
|Vancouver
|38
|16
|17
|5
|37
|103
|123
|Arizona
|40
|9
|26
|5
|23
|92
|141
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Thursday's Games
Florida 3, Philadelphia 2
Washington 4, Boston 3, SO
Tampa Bay 3, Montreal 1
Toronto 7, Arizona 4
Vegas 3, Los Angeles 2, OT
Vancouver 5, Chicago 2
San Jose 3, Calgary 2, SO
|Friday's Games
Buffalo 4, New Jersey 3, OT
Detroit 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, SO
Philadelphia 5, Tampa Bay 3
Carolina 2, Pittsburgh 1
Ottawa 5, Columbus 4
Minnesota 4, Nashville 2
Winnipeg 4, N.Y. Islanders 2
Dallas 4, St. Louis 2
Chicago 4, Edmonton 3, OT
Toronto at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Calgary at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Boston at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Florida, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Carolina at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Toronto at Vegas, 3:30 p.m.
Arizona at Anaheim, 4 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Dallas, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Calgary, 9 p.m.
|Monday's Games
N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 1 p.m.