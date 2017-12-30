Poor air quality and low temperatures forecast for New Year’s Eve

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —A cold air mass will arrive in Taiwan on Sunday, bringing down temperatures to 14 degrees across most of the island and driving air quality to a red alert in western and southern Taiwan, said the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) and the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) on Saturday, Dec. 30.

For those who were preparing for a New Year’s celebration, the CWB advised that people keep themselves warm as the temperatures might reach 15 to 16 degrees in the north of the country on Sunday and continue to go down to 14 degrees at their lowest point after midnight.

Likewise, the temperatures in southern and eastern Taiwan would drop to between 20 and 25 degrees in the daytime then down to as low as 16 or 17 degrees at night, said the CWB.

In addition, the cold air mass will also carry air pollution from overseas, sending air quality to a harmful red alert status in the west, south, and parts of northern Taiwan, with the northeast of the island receiving an orange warning, according to the EPA.

The EPA added that only the east of Taiwan would be exempt from poor air quality on New Year’s Eve where the air quality was predicted to be moderate.

The EPA forecast that on New Year’s day, air quality would improve to “moderate” levels in the north and northeast of the country and would return to “good” levels in the east.

However, air quality will likely retain the harmful red alert status in the south, according to the EPA.

As for the weather, the CWB said the island would warm up again as cold air gradually subsides on New Year’s Day, but the temperatures at dawn will remain low across the country, particularly in Taichung and northern Taiwan.