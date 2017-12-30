Giroux has 3 assists, Flyers beat Lightning 5-3

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The struggling Philadelphia Flyers are hopeful of building off a win over the NHL's top team.

Claude Giroux had three assists, Sean Couturier scored the go-ahead goal late in the second period and the Flyers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-3 on Friday night.

"You could tell right from the beginning, we had a little pep to our step," Flyers defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere said. "Our battle level was a lot higher, and obviously it showed on the scoreboard."

Philadelphia also got goals from Wayne Simmonds, Gostisbehere, Brandon Manning and Valtteri Filppula. Brian Elliott, making his 13th consecutive start, stopped 24 shots.

The Flyers had lost four of five, including 3-2 at Florida on Thursday night.

"A lot of our season has gone that way, play one good game and one that we're not in the game," Filppula said. "They've been on fire all season. It's good to know that we have a chance against anybody."

Steven Stamkos, Brayden Point and Tyler Johnson scored, and backup Peter Budaj made 29 saves over 50 minutes for the Lightning. They had an eight-game home winning streak end.

"We didn't play well. Simple," Stamkos said.

Budaj left midway through the third with what appeared to be a left leg injury after a collision near the net. Andrei Vasilevskiy replaced Budaj and turned aside four shots.

Lightning coach Jon Cooper said the team will likely call up a goalie to fill in for Budaj.

The Flyers took a 3-2 lead with 12 seconds left in the second on Couturier's rebound goal.

Couturier also had two assists.

Manning, who returned after missing 10 games with an upper-body injury, made it 4-2 on a wraparound goal 1:53 into the third.

Giroux had the first assist on both the Couturier and Manning goals.

Johnson cut the deficit to 4-3 on a short-handed goal at 8:58 of the third.

"We weren't ready from the get-go," Johnson said.

Filppula helped secure the win with an empty-netter.

After Simmonds and Gostisbehere had power-play goals in the second, Point tied it at 2 at 15:37 of the period.

Stamkos opened the scoring 7:27 into the game on the power play from the left circle off a nifty pass by Nikita Kucherov. The Lightning star had two goals, including one with the man advantage, in Thursday night's 3-1 win over Montreal.

Kucherov had two assists, and has nine assists and 14 points during a nine-game point streak.

NOTES: Eleven of Stamkos' 16 goals have come on the power play. ... Lightning D Anton Stralman (lower body) missed his second straight game but took part in the morning skate.

UP NEXT

Flyers: Play the first of four straight at home against Pittsburgh on Tuesday night.

Lightning: Start a five-game trip Sunday night at Columbus.

