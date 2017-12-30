All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 36 27 7 2 56 136 88 16-2-1 11-5-1 7-2-0 New Jersey 37 22 9 6 50 119 108 12-5-3 10-4-3 3-3-0 Washington 39 23 13 3 49 118 111 15-5-0 8-8-3 5-3-1 Toronto 38 23 14 1 47 129 108 11-5-0 12-9-1 5-2-1 Columbus 39 22 14 3 47 113 109 14-6-0 8-8-3 8-5-2 Boston 36 20 10 6 46 109 94 13-5-3 7-5-3 5-1-2 N.Y. Islanders 37 20 13 4 44 133 129 12-3-3 8-10-1 5-4-1 N.Y. Rangers 37 20 13 4 44 118 104 15-6-3 5-7-1 6-4-3 Carolina 36 17 12 7 41 102 110 9-4-3 8-8-4 3-3-2 Pittsburgh 38 19 16 3 41 109 122 12-6-1 7-10-2 6-2-0 Philadelphia 37 15 14 8 38 101 106 8-7-4 7-7-4 1-0-4 Florida 37 16 16 5 37 106 121 9-6-3 7-10-2 5-3-1 Montreal 38 16 18 4 36 100 120 9-7-3 7-11-1 8-3-1 Detroit 36 13 16 7 33 97 116 6-6-6 7-10-1 4-8-2 Ottawa 36 12 16 8 32 98 123 7-6-5 5-10-3 3-5-2 Buffalo 38 10 20 8 28 84 126 5-10-2 5-10-6 3-5-2 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 36 25 9 2 52 126 103 15-2-1 10-7-1 11-1-0 Nashville 36 22 9 5 49 118 100 11-4-2 11-5-3 9-2-2 Los Angeles 38 22 11 5 49 111 88 11-5-3 11-6-2 3-4-3 Winnipeg 38 21 11 6 48 125 108 13-3-1 8-8-5 7-3-1 St. Louis 39 23 14 2 48 114 96 12-8-0 11-6-2 6-3-1 San Jose 35 20 11 4 44 98 86 12-6-2 8-5-2 8-2-3 Dallas 38 20 15 3 43 112 110 12-4-1 8-11-2 6-9-0 Minnesota 37 19 15 3 41 106 108 11-4-2 8-11-1 5-6-0 Calgary 37 18 15 4 40 103 109 9-11-0 9-4-4 6-4-1 Anaheim 38 16 14 8 40 102 112 8-8-3 8-6-5 3-3-4 Chicago 36 17 14 5 39 105 99 10-5-2 7-9-3 4-6-2 Colorado 36 17 16 3 37 113 116 10-7-1 7-9-2 4-5-1 Vancouver 38 16 17 5 37 103 123 7-10-3 9-7-2 4-6-1 Edmonton 37 17 18 2 36 111 117 8-10-0 9-8-2 5-1-0 Arizona 40 9 26 5 23 92 141 4-13-1 5-13-4 1-5-3

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Florida 3, Philadelphia 2

Washington 4, Boston 3, SO

Tampa Bay 3, Montreal 1

Toronto 7, Arizona 4

Vegas 3, Los Angeles 2, OT

Vancouver 5, Chicago 2

San Jose 3, Calgary 2, SO

Friday's Games

Buffalo 4, New Jersey 3, OT

Ottawa 5, Columbus 4

N.Y. Rangers at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Boston at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Florida, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Carolina at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Toronto at Vegas, 3:30 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 4 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Dallas, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 1 p.m.