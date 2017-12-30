All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Boston 29 10 .744 — Toronto 24 10 .706 2½ New York 17 18 .486 10 Philadelphia 15 19 .441 11½ Brooklyn 12 22 .353 14½ Southeast Division W L Pct GB Washington 20 16 .556 — Miami 18 16 .529 1 Charlotte 12 22 .353 7 Orlando 12 24 .333 8 Atlanta 9 26 .257 10½ Central Division W L Pct GB Cleveland 24 11 .686 — Detroit 19 15 .559 4½ Milwaukee 18 15 .545 5 Indiana 19 17 .528 5½ Chicago 13 22 .371 11 WESTERN CONFERENCE Southwest Division W L Pct GB Houston 25 9 .735 — San Antonio 25 11 .694 1 New Orleans 18 16 .529 7 Memphis 11 24 .314 14½ Dallas 11 25 .306 15 Northwest Division W L Pct GB Minnesota 22 14 .611 — Oklahoma City 20 15 .571 1½ Denver 19 16 .543 2½ Portland 18 16 .529 3 Utah 15 21 .417 7 Pacific Division W L Pct GB Golden State 28 7 .800 — L.A. Clippers 14 19 .424 13 Phoenix 13 23 .361 15½ Sacramento 12 22 .353 15½ L.A. Lakers 11 22 .333 16

___

Thursday's Games

Orlando 102, Detroit 89

Boston 99, Houston 98

Milwaukee 102, Minnesota 96

San Antonio 119, New York 107

Portland 114, Philadelphia 110

Friday's Games

Washington 121, Houston 103

Toronto 111, Atlanta 98

Brooklyn at Miami, 8 p.m.

Chicago 119, Indiana 107

Dallas at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Charlotte at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Miami at Orlando, 7 p.m.

New York at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Portland at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Utah, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Denver, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Chicago at Washington, 3:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Indiana, 5 p.m.

Brooklyn at Boston, 5:30 p.m.

Charlotte at L.A. Clippers, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Houston, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Sacramento, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Milwaukee at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Portland at Chicago, 8 p.m.