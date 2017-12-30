|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|29
|10
|.744
|—
|Toronto
|24
|10
|.706
|2½
|New York
|17
|18
|.486
|10
|Philadelphia
|15
|19
|.441
|11½
|Brooklyn
|12
|22
|.353
|14½
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|20
|16
|.556
|—
|Miami
|18
|16
|.529
|1
|Charlotte
|12
|22
|.353
|7
|Orlando
|12
|24
|.333
|8
|Atlanta
|9
|26
|.257
|10½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|24
|11
|.686
|—
|Detroit
|19
|15
|.559
|4½
|Milwaukee
|18
|15
|.545
|5
|Indiana
|19
|17
|.528
|5½
|Chicago
|13
|22
|.371
|11
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|25
|9
|.735
|—
|San Antonio
|25
|11
|.694
|1
|New Orleans
|18
|16
|.529
|7
|Memphis
|11
|24
|.314
|14½
|Dallas
|11
|25
|.306
|15
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|22
|14
|.611
|—
|Oklahoma City
|20
|15
|.571
|1½
|Denver
|19
|16
|.543
|2½
|Portland
|18
|16
|.529
|3
|Utah
|15
|21
|.417
|7
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|28
|7
|.800
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|14
|19
|.424
|13
|Phoenix
|13
|23
|.361
|15½
|Sacramento
|12
|22
|.353
|15½
|L.A. Lakers
|11
|22
|.333
|16
___
|Thursday's Games
Orlando 102, Detroit 89
Boston 99, Houston 98
Milwaukee 102, Minnesota 96
San Antonio 119, New York 107
Portland 114, Philadelphia 110
|Friday's Games
Washington 121, Houston 103
Toronto 111, Atlanta 98
Brooklyn at Miami, 8 p.m.
Chicago 119, Indiana 107
Dallas at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Charlotte at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Miami at Orlando, 7 p.m.
New York at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Portland at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Utah, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Denver, 9 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Chicago at Washington, 3:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Indiana, 5 p.m.
Brooklyn at Boston, 5:30 p.m.
Charlotte at L.A. Clippers, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Houston, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Sacramento, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Milwaukee at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Portland at Chicago, 8 p.m.