Wizards hand Rockets 5th straight loss, 121-103

WASHINGTON (AP) — Otto Porter Jr. scored 26 points, Bradley Beal and Kelly Oubre Jr. had 21 each, and the Washington Wizards beat Houston 121-103 on Friday night for the Rockets' fifth straight loss.

Houston's skid is its longest since dropping seven straight from Jan. 9-19, 2013.

NBA scoring leader James Harden matched his season low with 20 points for Houston. Chris Paul returned after missing three games with a strained groin. He had eight points and six assists in 26 minutes.

A night after blowing a 26-point lead in Boston, the Rockets held their last lead midway through the first quarter en route to their worst defeat of the season.

RAPTORS 111, HAWKS 98

TORONTO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 25 points, Jonas Valanciunas had 13 points and 11 rebounds and Toronto beat Atlanta for its 11th straight home victory.

Toronto is an NBA-best 13-1 at home. The Raptors were 11-3 in December, their best record ever in the month. Taurean Prince had a career-high 30 points and 10 rebounds for Atlanta.

