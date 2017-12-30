Premier Lai touts Taiwan’s efforts in promoting sustainable development

The government is committed to implementing economically inclusive and environmentally friendly development strategies, in line with international practices such as the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals, Premier Lai Ching-te said Dec. 25.



President Tsai Ing-wen has unveiled several sustainable development strategies, according to Lai. For example, the National Council for Sustainable Development—an interministerial organization headed by the premier—has established action plans, core objectives and indicators on a wide range of issues including tackling climate change and conserving natural resources, he said.



The premier made the remarks at a presentation ceremony in Taipei City for the winners of the 2017 National Sustainable Development Awards, organized by the NCSD. This year, 11 institutions received the honor, including Sogo Department Stores Co., United Microelectronics Corp. and Yunlin Aquaculture Development Association.



Lai said the winners have made outstanding contributions in such areas as corporate social responsibility, environmental education and sustainable planning. He singled out the exceptional efforts of Hungkuang University in central Taiwan’s Taichung City, noting that the institution’s rooftop photovoltaic systems have generated over 1.3 million kilowatt-hours in 2017.



First presented in 2004, the annual honors highlight local efforts to perpetuate a culture of sustainability. The awards are open to educational institutions, government agencies, NGOs and private businesses. (CPY-E)

