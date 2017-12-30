  1. Home
BC-SOC--English Results

By  Associated Press
2017/12/30 06:39
English Football Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:

English Premier League
Tuesday's Matches

Tottenham 5, Southampton 2

Bournemouth 3, West Ham 3

Chelsea 2, Brighton 0

Huddersfield 1, Stoke 1

Man United 2, Burnley 2

Watford 2, Leicester 1

West Brom 0, Everton 0

Liverpool 5, Swansea 0

Wednesday's Match

Newcastle 0, Man City 1

Thursday's Match

Crystal Palace 2, Arsenal 3

Saturday's Matches

Bournemouth vs. Everton

Watford vs. Swansea

Newcastle vs. Brighton

Liverpool vs. Leicester

Huddersfield vs. Burnley

Chelsea vs. Stoke

Man United vs. Southampton

Sunday's Matches

Crystal Palace vs. Man City

West Brom vs. Arsenal

Monday's Matches

Brighton vs. Bournemouth

Stoke vs. Newcastle

Leicester vs. Huddersfield

Burnley vs. Liverpool

Everton vs. Man United

England Championship
Tuesday's Matches

Millwall 2, Wolverhampton 2

Middlesbrough 2, Bolton 0

Bristol City 2, Reading 0

Barnsley 0, Preston 0

Hull 0, Derby 0

Ipswich 0, QPR 0

Birmingham 0, Norwich 2

Sheffield United 3, Sunderland 0

Burton Albion 1, Leeds 2

Cardiff 2, Fulham 4

Nottingham Forest 0, Sheffield Wednesday 3

Brentford 2, Aston Villa 1

Friday's Matches

Cardiff 0, Preston 1

Millwall 1, QPR 0

Saturday's Matches

Nottingham Forest vs. Sunderland

Ipswich vs. Derby

Brentford vs. Sheffield Wednesday

Barnsley vs. Reading

Burton Albion vs. Norwich

Sheffield United vs. Bolton

Hull vs. Fulham

Middlesbrough vs. Aston Villa

Birmingham vs. Leeds

Bristol City vs. Wolverhampton

Monday's Matches

Sunderland vs. Barnsley

Norwich vs. Millwall

Bolton vs. Hull

Leeds vs. Nottingham Forest

Preston vs. Middlesbrough

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Burton Albion

QPR vs. Cardiff

Derby vs. Sheffield United

Aston Villa vs. Bristol City

England League One
Tuesday's Matches

Gillingham 1, Oxford United 1

Southend 3, Charlton 1

Oldham 1, Fleetwood Town 2

Bury 0, Rotherham 3

Wigan 0, Shrewsbury 0

Blackburn 2, Rochdale 0

Portsmouth 2, AFC Wimbledon 1

Blackpool 2, Scunthorpe 3

Doncaster 3, Northampton 0

Bradford 1, Peterborough 3

Walsall 0, Bristol Rovers 0

Milton Keynes Dons 0, Plymouth 1

Friday's Matches

Wigan 0, Charlton 0

Doncaster 2, Rochdale 0

Saturday's Matches

Walsall vs. Rotherham

Southend vs. Shrewsbury

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Peterborough

Bury vs. Fleetwood Town

Blackpool vs. Plymouth

Blackburn vs. Scunthorpe

Gillingham vs. AFC Wimbledon

Portsmouth vs. Northampton

Bradford vs. Oxford United

Oldham vs. Bristol Rovers

Monday's Matches

Charlton vs. Gillingham

AFC Wimbledon vs. Southend

Shrewsbury vs. Oldham

Oxford United vs. Milton Keynes Dons

Bristol Rovers vs. Portsmouth

Peterborough vs. Doncaster

Plymouth vs. Walsall

Northampton vs. Wigan

Scunthorpe vs. Bury

Rochdale vs. Blackpool

Fleetwood Town vs. Bradford

Rotherham vs. Blackburn

England League Two
Tuesday's Matches

Grimsby Town 1, Mansfield Town 1

Cheltenham 0, Yeovil 2

Cambridge United 1, Barnet 0

Morecambe 1, Notts County 4

Carlisle 3, Accrington Stanley 1

Chesterfield 0, Crewe 2

Lincoln City 3, Stevenage 0

Wycombe 2, Newport County 0

Crawley Town 0, Colchester 2

Swindon 0, Luton Town 5

Exeter vs. Forest Green Rovers

Port Vale 1, Coventry 0

Friday's Match

Morecambe 4, Yeovil 3

Saturday's Matches

Carlisle vs. Coventry

Cheltenham vs. Newport County

Chesterfield vs. Colchester

Wycombe vs. Mansfield Town

Lincoln City vs. Forest Green Rovers

Swindon vs. Notts County

Exeter vs. Barnet

Cambridge United vs. Crewe

Grimsby Town vs. Accrington Stanley

Port Vale vs. Luton Town

Crawley Town vs. Stevenage

Monday's Matches

Coventry vs. Chesterfield

Mansfield Town vs. Carlisle

Yeovil vs. Crawley Town

Barnet vs. Swindon

Colchester vs. Cambridge United

Notts County vs. Port Vale

Forest Green Rovers vs. Wycombe

Luton Town vs. Lincoln City

Accrington Stanley vs. Morecambe

Newport County vs. Exeter

Crewe vs. Grimsby Town

Stevenage vs. Cheltenham