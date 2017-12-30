Poland discussing bringing refugees in for medical treatment

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A high-ranking senator says the Polish government is debating the idea of bringing Syrian refugees to Poland for medical treatment.

Poland's conservative government has been at odds with European Union leaders for refusing to accept any migrants under an EU relocation plan intended to ease the pressure on traditional landing spots such as Greece and Italy.

But following a change of prime minister this month and after the EU opened a censuring process over some Polish government policies, Poland has started discussing bringing refugees in for treatment.

Deputy Senate Speaker Adam Bielan said Friday that a "discussion on the subject is taking place within the government."

Lawmaker Kornel Morawiecki, the father of Poland's new prime minister, recently said that accepting refugees should not be a problem.