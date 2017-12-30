Double trouble: Chloe x Halle act, sing on TV's 'grown-ish'

NEW YORK (AP) — When the duo Chloe x Halle accepted an award on behalf of Beyonce, who had just given birth, at the 2017 BET Awards, they not only honored their mentor, they landed a gig on the TV show, "grown-ish."

The sisters said Kenya Barris, executive producer of "black-ish" and its spinoff "grown-ish," saw the singers at the show with actress Yara Shahidi, who stars in both shows, and he knew there was something special about the trio.

"Grown-ish" premieres Jan. 3 on Freeform. It follows Shahidi's "black-ish" character as she heads to college, where she meets classmates played by Chloe x Halle.

The duo signed to Beyonce after she heard their cover of her song "Pretty Hurts."