Double trouble: Chloe x Halle act, sing on TV's 'grown-ish'

In this Dec. 22, 2017 photo, Halle Bailey, left, and Chloe Bailey of "Chloe x Halle" pose for a portrait at RMC Studio in Los Angeles. (Photo by Rebec
In this Dec. 22, 2017 photo, Halle Bailey, left, and Chloe Bailey of "Chloe x Halle" pose for a portrait at RMC Studio in Los Angeles. (Photo by Rebec
This image released by Freeform shows Halle Bailey, from left, Trevor Jackson, Chloe Bailey and Yara Shahidi in an episode of, "grown-ish," a spin-off
In this Dec. 22, 2017 photo, Halle Bailey, left, and Chloe Bailey of "Chloe x Halle" pose for a portrait at RMC Studio in Los Angeles. (Photo by Rebec
FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2017 file photo, Halle Bailey, left, and Chloe Bailey, of Chloe x Halle, appear at the West Coast debut of 29rooms in Los Ange
NEW YORK (AP) — When the duo Chloe x Halle accepted an award on behalf of Beyonce, who had just given birth, at the 2017 BET Awards, they not only honored their mentor, they landed a gig on the TV show, "grown-ish."
The sisters said Kenya Barris, executive producer of "black-ish" and its spinoff "grown-ish," saw the singers at the show with actress Yara Shahidi, who stars in both shows, and he knew there was something special about the trio.
"Grown-ish" premieres Jan. 3 on Freeform. It follows Shahidi's "black-ish" character as she heads to college, where she meets classmates played by Chloe x Halle.
The duo signed to Beyonce after she heard their cover of her song "Pretty Hurts."