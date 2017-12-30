Met opens 'Tosca' with replacements after Levine suspension

NEW YORK (AP) — The Metropolitan Opera's new production of Puccini's "Tosca" opens on New Year's Eve and given the opera's plot, public discussion of sexual improprieties is on the minds of the cast.

The opera centers on a police chief telling a famous singer he will pardon her boyfriend if she submits to him.

Sir David McVicar's staging replaces a stark version that was not well received by audiences in 2009. It also features a number of replacements in the cast, including conductor James Levine. The Met music director emeritus was suspended in December following allegations of sexual misconduct, which Levine denies.

Sonya Yoncheva as Floria Tosca and tenor Vittorio Grigolo as the painter Mario Cavaradossi are making their role debuts. The Jan. 27 matinee will be televised to movie theaters worldwide.