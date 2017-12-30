Met opens 'Tosca' with replacements after Levine suspension

In this Dec. 15, 2017 photo provided by the Metropolitan Opera, Sonya Yoncheva appears as Floria Tosca in a dress rehearsal for the Met's new producti
In this Dec. 21, 2017 photo provided by the Metropolitan Opera, Sonya Yoncheva as Floria Tosca prepares to leap from a battlement in a dress rehearsal
In this Dec. 21, 2017 photo provided by the Metropolitan Opera, Sonya Yoncheva, left, as Floria Tosca, wields a knife while threatening to stab Zeljko
In this Dec. 21, 2017 photo provided by the Metropolitan Opera, Vittorio Grigolo, left, appears as the painter Mario Cavaradossi and Sonya Yoncheva is
In this Dec. 21, 2017 photo provided by the Metropolitan Opera, Serbian born baritone Zeljko Lucic appears as Scarpia, left, and Sonya Yoncheva is Flo
In this Dec. 21, 2017 photo provided by the Metropolitan Opera, Serbian-born baritone Zeljko Lucic, left, appears as Scarpia and Sonya Yoncheva is Flo
NEW YORK (AP) — The Metropolitan Opera's new production of Puccini's "Tosca" opens on New Year's Eve and given the opera's plot, public discussion of sexual improprieties is on the minds of the cast.
The opera centers on a police chief telling a famous singer he will pardon her boyfriend if she submits to him.
Sir David McVicar's staging replaces a stark version that was not well received by audiences in 2009. It also features a number of replacements in the cast, including conductor James Levine. The Met music director emeritus was suspended in December following allegations of sexual misconduct, which Levine denies.
Sonya Yoncheva as Floria Tosca and tenor Vittorio Grigolo as the painter Mario Cavaradossi are making their role debuts. The Jan. 27 matinee will be televised to movie theaters worldwide.