Lawsuit claims nude photos taken of patient in surgery

WASHINGTON, Pa. (AP) — A former worker at a Pennsylvania hospital is suing over claims that nude photos were taken of her while she was on the operating table.

Sheila Harosky is suing Washington Hospital, its chief executive and the doctor performing her surgery. She alleges invasion of privacy and medical malpractice, among other claims.

In a statement issued Thursday, the hospital claims the photos were an extension of a practical joke Harosky participated in by putting fake intestines on her body before the surgery.

While Harosky admits playing a joke on her doctor, she says she didn't give permission for the photos to be taken.

The hospital says it has since fired the nurse who took the photos and taken the doctor off of surgeries.