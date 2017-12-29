New Southbound Policy service center to be opened on Jan. 2

Taipei, Dec. 29 (CNA) A New Southbound Policy service center is to open on Jan. 2, according to the Executive Yuan's Office of Trade Negotiations (OTNF) Friday.

The center will provide New Southbound Policy planning and implementation, financial support, cultivation of talent, foreign cooperation, small and medium enterprise services and other information on related issues, according to the OTNF.

The center will be headed by officials Tsai Yun-chung (蔡允中) and Lo Ching-jung (羅清榮), said the OTNF.

Chief trade negotiator John Deng (鄧振中) told CNA that the main purpose of the service center will be to help solve the problems encountered by individuals and groups relating to the New Southbound Policy.

In a press release, OTNF said the establishment of the center will bring together resources and opinions from all sectors to promote broader civic participation in the policy.

The objective of the New Southbound Policy initiative is to achieve cooperation and mutual prosperity by engaging in a wide range of negotiations and dialogue with countries in Southeast and South Asia, Australia and New Zealand.