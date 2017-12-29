Peacemaker works to stop bloodshed in Baltimore

In this Dec. 14, 2017 photo, Erricka Bridgeford kneels as she performs a ceremony in front of blood stains that were left behind at a homicide scene i
BALTIMORE (AP) — A woman in Baltimore who has lost numerous family members to violence is doing everything she can to stop the bloodshed.
Erricka Bridgeford is a professional conflict mediator and the main organizer behind "Baltimore Ceasefire."
In August, she led the first of two events during which gang members and drug dealers lay down their arms and neighbors join together for cookouts and camaraderie.
Bridgeford also leads near-daily, street-corner gatherings to transform homicide sites into places of inspiration.
She says one of her main goals is to humanize crime victims.
The Baltimore Sun recently named her "Marylander of the Year" and her efforts have been lauded by Mayor Catherine Pugh and crime experts.