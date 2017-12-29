  1. Home
Disney dominates again in slightly down box office year

By LINDSEY BAHR , AP Film Writer,Associated Press
2017/12/29 22:34

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bolstered by hits like "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" and "Beauty and the Beast," the Walt Disney Company is the top grossing studio at the 2017 domestic box office with over $2.2 billion in revenue and 21.2 percent of the market share.

This is Disney's second consecutive year at the top of the charts.

Warner Bros. placed second with around $2 billion in grosses and 19 percent of the market share, thanks to films like "Wonder Woman," ''It" and "Get Out."

But despite big successes, the box office for the year is likely to be down by around 2.6 percent from 2016's record-breaking $11.4 billion in grosses, according to projections from comScore.