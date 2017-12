WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A team of Polish climbers has set off to attempt the first-ever winter ascent of K2, the world's second-tallest mountain.

The team flew to Pakistan on Friday.

K2 is 8,611 meters (28,252 feet) high and has a dangerous reputation.

Krzysztof Wielicki leads the 13-member team that plans to attempt the ascent in February.

The expedition is co-funded by Poland's sports ministry.