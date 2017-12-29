WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORIES:

MELBOURNE, Australia — Australia is 103-2 and trailing by 61 runs in its second innings after rain shortens the fourth day of the fourth Ashes test. Opener David Warner is 40 not out and captain Steve Smith on 25. By Julian Linden. SENT: 640 words, photos.

— CRI--AUSTRALIA-ENGLAND-COOK — Cook carries bat through first innings in 4th Ashes test. By Julian Linden. SENT: 420 words, photos.

— CRI--AUSTRALIA-ENGLAND-BALL TAMPERING — England coach dismisses ball-tampering accusations. By Julian Linden. SENT: 340 words, photo.

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — The comeback plans for Novak Djokovic stall when a recurrence of pain in his right elbow forces him to withdraw from an exhibition tournament in the United Arab Emirates. He says he'll decide in next few days whether he'll defend Qatar Open title next week. SENT: 240 words, photos.

LIENZ, Austria — Viktoria Rebensburg of Germany builds a slim lead in the opening run of a women's World Cup giant slalom. SENT: 130 words, photos. Will be updated with results.

— SKI--WCUP-MEN'S ALPINE COMBINED — Italy's Paris leads downhill portion. By Andrew Dampf. SENT: 120 words, photos. Will be updated with result.

NELSON, New Zealand — The West Indies' long, dry summer in New Zealand continues when they are beaten by 47 runs in the first of three Twenty20s. SENT: 550 words.

Two weeks ago Inter Milan was on top of Serie A and hadn't lost a match all season. Now it is seemingly in freefall and has lost three straight matches in all competitions. By Daniella Matar. SENT: 620 words, photos.

— SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP — Napoli can secure Serie A's symbolic "winter title" at relegation-threatened Crotone. UPCOMING: 300 words by 2200 GMT.

Goals are keeping the Bundesliga exciting even if the title race has a familiar feel with Bayern Munich racing away at the halfway stage. By Ciaran Fahey. SENT: 820 words, photos.

— BKN--NBA CAPSULES — Celtics rally from 26 down to stun Rockets 99-98. SENT: 700 words, photo.

— HKN--NHL CAPSULES — Ovechkin helps Capitals beat Bruins 4-3 in shootout. SENT: 690 words, photo.

