Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, December 29, 2017

_____

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;88;77;Some sun, a shower;88;77;SW;7;74%;67%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sunshine;81;60;Sunshine;78;61;NNW;5;51%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Clouds and sunshine;58;44;A couple of showers;57;43;E;6;74%;80%;2

Algiers, Algeria;A shower;62;52;Sunshine and nice;66;51;SSW;6;73%;1%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain this afternoon;43;38;A touch of rain;53;47;WSW;20;88%;86%;0

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy, cold;14;11;Cloudy;21;18;NNE;6;80%;50%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Turning cloudy, warm;63;40;Sunny and mild;62;40;SE;5;30%;0%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;A little a.m. snow;24;8;Increasing clouds;19;2;E;4;75%;21%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A thunderstorm;88;72;A heavy thunderstorm;92;74;NE;5;68%;66%;13

Athens, Greece;Spotty showers;60;45;A shower in the a.m.;57;41;NNW;8;59%;57%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny, warmer;73;61;A shower;75;61;WSW;9;58%;55%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Cloudy and warm;73;50;Partly sunny, warm;74;50;SE;7;46%;0%;2

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;89;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;85;76;ESE;7;86%;74%;2

Bangalore, India;Sunny;80;57;Sunny;80;58;E;6;45%;2%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Clouds and sun;87;75;Partly sunny;90;75;ENE;8;60%;44%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;59;49;Partly sunny, nice;64;47;NW;11;59%;0%;2

Beijing, China;Mainly cloudy;36;27;Mild with some sun;43;21;NW;12;27%;2%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Cloudy and cooler;43;25;Clouds and sun;41;29;SE;4;62%;2%;2

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;39;31;A little p.m. rain;45;40;WSW;10;73%;85%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Periods of rain;64;49;A few showers;66;49;WNW;5;74%;82%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray thunderstorm;88;68;Rain, a thunderstorm;82;67;W;10;71%;74%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Decreasing clouds;38;25;A little p.m. rain;36;34;S;5;79%;83%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A little rain;41;37;A touch of rain;55;50;SW;16;83%;85%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Turning cloudy, mild;49;35;Low clouds breaking;42;30;WNW;4;68%;27%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Cloudy and colder;39;23;Partly sunny;38;32;S;6;68%;62%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and hot;92;76;Mostly sunny and hot;94;72;SE;7;49%;81%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;65;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;65;SW;5;49%;73%;5

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun;52;31;Mainly cloudy;49;35;WSW;5;70%;56%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Decreasing clouds;69;51;Sunny and nice;69;49;NW;7;36%;2%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny, warm;83;64;Plenty of sunshine;81;62;SE;17;62%;0%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;Rain, a thunderstorm;78;67;Spotty showers;78;67;ENE;3;76%;78%;5

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;84;71;Partly sunny;87;71;NNE;6;64%;27%;6

Chicago, United States;A bit of p.m. snow;17;3;Colder with some sun;9;3;NW;16;70%;33%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;89;74;Clouds and sun, nice;88;74;NNE;10;66%;16%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;40;33;Occasional rain;39;37;W;11;78%;85%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;75;66;Nice with some sun;75;67;NNE;8;49%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Mostly cloudy;47;39;Rain and drizzle;46;33;NNE;7;79%;73%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Cloudy;91;78;A morning t-storm;90;77;NE;12;75%;57%;10

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;73;47;Hazy sun;73;45;NW;4;68%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Not as cool;60;21;Partly sunny;50;17;ENE;6;28%;44%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Decreasing clouds;81;59;Hazy sunshine;82;59;N;5;62%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. thunderstorm;92;76;Afternoon showers;89;73;SSW;4;74%;74%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and drizzle;44;38;Periods of sun;49;40;SSW;21;74%;73%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and mild;56;31;Increasing clouds;59;33;NNE;6;19%;0%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;67;55;Nice with sunshine;66;56;W;3;77%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;A bit of rain;67;63;A bit of rain;66;59;N;9;84%;66%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Decreasing clouds;82;56;Sunny and pleasant;83;55;NE;6;42%;11%;13

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;81;66;An afternoon shower;79;65;NNE;8;62%;55%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Rain and drizzle;38;35;Remaining cloudy;37;31;S;12;96%;12%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;91;74;Becoming cloudy;91;72;NNE;3;69%;40%;3

Hong Kong, China;Sunny and nice;76;62;Mostly sunny;74;58;NNE;7;65%;11%;4

Honolulu, United States;Sunshine and nice;80;67;Partly sunny, nice;80;65;ENE;10;59%;14%;4

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;83;54;Plenty of sunshine;81;53;SE;6;52%;0%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;71;42;Hazy sunshine;69;40;NNE;4;45%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Periods of rain;59;49;A little rain;55;44;SW;8;78%;88%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;90;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;78;W;8;73%;66%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;86;73;Sunny and less humid;87;71;N;7;53%;2%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Increasing clouds;84;61;Showers and t-storms;79;58;N;10;64%;86%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and mild;54;21;Increasing clouds;53;21;W;3;12%;0%;2

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;83;52;Hazy sun;81;50;NNE;6;24%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;70;39;Mostly sunny;69;38;S;4;54%;2%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;95;64;Plenty of sun;92;64;NNW;10;26%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Rain this afternoon;50;40;Bit of rain, snow;42;29;W;10;81%;63%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Partial sunshine;86;73;Mostly sunny;86;73;NNE;6;62%;44%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;86;74;Clouds and sun;87;73;WNW;4;71%;66%;10

Kolkata, India;Sunny and pleasant;80;54;Hazy sun;79;56;NNW;6;67%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;89;76;A stray thunderstorm;90;75;ENE;2;74%;75%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;56;39;A t-storm in spots;58;41;SE;8;66%;66%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;88;74;Sunshine and nice;88;73;SSW;5;77%;28%;8

Lima, Peru;Low clouds;73;67;Nice with some sun;74;67;S;7;74%;44%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny, nice;63;52;Partly sunny;61;52;SW;4;85%;27%;1

London, United Kingdom;Mostly cloudy;48;40;Not as cool;54;50;SSW;17;77%;76%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and very warm;81;54;Sunny and delightful;75;53;E;4;36%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy;84;75;Mostly cloudy;87;75;SSW;6;68%;44%;6

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;59;45;Decreasing clouds;57;43;SW;5;74%;8%;2

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;86;81;A morning shower;89;83;ENE;10;61%;70%;4

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;83;75;A stray thunderstorm;84;74;ENE;5;79%;55%;6

Manila, Philippines;Some sun;85;73;Nice with some sun;86;73;ENE;7;64%;44%;4

Melbourne, Australia;A t-storm in spots;77;57;A stray shower;70;51;S;13;60%;44%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;70;44;Partly sunny, nice;71;45;NNE;4;37%;25%;5

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;80;63;Partly sunny;79;58;NW;8;67%;15%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Rain and drizzle;43;33;Low clouds breaking;35;27;SW;6;79%;44%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sunshine;86;74;Mostly sunny, breezy;86;74;ENE;14;61%;3%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Plenty of sunshine;90;71;Mostly sunny, warm;91;68;SE;7;47%;55%;11

Montreal, Canada;Flurries, very cold;0;-11;Rather cloudy;1;-11;N;0;67%;44%;1

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;39;34;Snow and sleet;36;34;SSE;10;85%;80%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;88;70;Hazy sun;88;71;N;6;46%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Increasing clouds;81;55;Partly sunny;82;56;NNE;12;42%;4%;7

New York, United States;Clouds breaking;24;18;A bit of snow;27;16;W;7;51%;72%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;67;46;A morning shower;62;50;S;5;69%;65%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Snow, breezy, warmer;26;18;Snow;20;-7;NNW;9;89%;66%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower in the p.m.;48;36;Partly sunny;49;34;NE;8;53%;3%;3

Oslo, Norway;Colder in the p.m.;33;15;A bit of snow;27;25;ESE;5;89%;89%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Very cold;-1;-14;Cloudy and very cold;2;-12;NW;7;68%;44%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Clouds, showers;85;78;A t-storm in spots;84;79;ESE;7;80%;82%;5

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;84;73;A t-storm in spots;85;73;NW;8;80%;57%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;Couple of t-storms;85;76;A t-storm in spots;86;76;ENE;8;82%;79%;2

Paris, France;Rain and drizzle;45;41;Occasional rain;57;53;SW;13;75%;88%;0

Perth, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;88;66;Plenty of sunshine;90;67;SSE;12;37%;1%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Sunny intervals;93;74;Partly sunny;91;73;ENE;9;59%;44%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm in spots;88;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;76;ENE;6;75%;75%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;90;70;Mostly sunny;88;68;E;5;52%;44%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Clearing;36;26;A little p.m. rain;42;40;WSW;9;69%;83%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny, mild;46;15;A bit of p.m. snow;36;18;WNW;3;64%;85%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;63;49;Cloudy with showers;61;49;ESE;7;74%;98%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;67;49;Plenty of sunshine;67;50;SE;3;71%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;87;78;A shower or two;87;79;ENE;9;63%;74%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Inc. clouds;26;23;Partly sunny;33;26;NE;9;35%;1%;0

Riga, Latvia;Rain and drizzle;40;32;Remaining cloudy;37;28;SSE;5;93%;10%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A little rain;83;74;A stray thunderstorm;86;77;NNE;5;80%;56%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;71;41;Plenty of sunshine;75;45;SE;4;34%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;More sun than clouds;51;35;Partly sunny;53;40;E;4;60%;39%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain and drizzle;39;37;Ice, then rain;39;33;SW;6;80%;63%;0

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;60;46;Partly sunny;59;49;ENE;6;70%;2%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;78;65;A t-storm in spots;75;65;ENE;9;73%;55%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;82;72;A shower in places;82;72;ESE;10;69%;65%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;76;64;Partly sunny, nice;76;63;N;7;74%;32%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Plenty of sunshine;76;36;Plenty of sun;75;36;ENE;5;14%;0%;6

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;89;59;Sunny and pleasant;86;60;WSW;7;43%;20%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower or two;82;70;A shower in spots;83;69;NNE;4;71%;42%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Showers;62;53;Decreasing clouds;61;52;SSE;5;82%;58%;1

Seattle, United States;Rain;52;42;A passing shower;48;35;NE;6;75%;59%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Milder with some sun;48;27;Rain and snow shower;40;28;NW;4;67%;83%;1

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and mild;55;48;Rain and drizzle;54;39;NNW;13;62%;56%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;89;77;A shower or t-storm;88;75;NNW;8;78%;87%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Rain and drizzle;49;29;Clouds and sun;39;24;WSW;10;75%;9%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny, nice;83;71;Mostly sunny;83;73;E;11;69%;55%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Inc. clouds;38;31;Low clouds;36;34;SSE;6;84%;57%;0

Sydney, Australia;Sunny intervals;87;73;A shower or t-storm;87;68;SSE;10;68%;80%;12

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;73;64;A touch of rain;72;60;ENE;10;73%;66%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Rain and drizzle;38;35;Remaining cloudy;37;28;S;9;88%;5%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny;48;30;Mainly cloudy;49;32;NE;4;52%;0%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and mild;58;36;Mostly sunny, mild;55;39;N;6;57%;63%;2

Tehran, Iran;Turning sunny, mild;61;42;Turning cloudy, mild;60;44;NNE;4;25%;2%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;Cloudy with a shower;70;55;A shower in places;68;51;SE;5;66%;49%;3

Tirana, Albania;Rain at times;50;38;Clouds and sun;53;30;E;3;66%;26%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Clouds and sunshine;49;36;Mostly sunny;50;36;ENE;10;39%;3%;3

Toronto, Canada;A little snow, cold;19;12;Snow;21;-5;NNW;11;73%;77%;0

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;63;52;A morning shower;64;52;SW;10;75%;50%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;60;50;Partly sunny;65;51;WSW;12;70%;4%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A little snow;10;-9;Sunny and cold;-1;-19;NNW;7;63%;33%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Becoming rainy;41;33;Clouds and sun;39;27;NE;3;75%;9%;1

Vienna, Austria;Decreasing clouds;39;23;A little p.m. rain;41;37;SSW;5;65%;83%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Clouds and sun;84;65;Mostly sunny, warm;86;64;E;7;55%;44%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Rain and drizzle;40;31;Low clouds breaking;35;27;S;5;65%;32%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Cloudy and colder;38;30;Clouds and sun;35;30;S;7;81%;55%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;63;57;Partly sunny;69;62;N;11;67%;4%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny, nice;89;72;Mostly cloudy;91;73;NNW;5;61%;44%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sunshine;41;26;Sunshine and mild;47;30;NE;2;56%;62%;2

_____

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Fahrenheit